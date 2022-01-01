Go
Buddy's JC

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

247 Washington St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1556 reviews)

Popular Items

Cinnabon Pancakes$15.00
Brunch Burrito$15.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, jalapeños, hash browns, avocado &amp; cheddar cheese,
side of home fries
Build You Own Omelet$8.50
All omelets served with home fries and toast
The Buddy Burger$16.75
Pickles, pickled onion, sweet chili sauce, gouda, garlic aioli
Buddy’s Hunger$20.25
2 eggs any style, choice of 2 pancakes or 2 French toast, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, served with home fries and choice of
toast
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.95
Chicken, romaine, croutons, shaved
Parmesan cheese Caesar dressing
Smash Burger$11.25
Side Bacon$6.25
Egg Sandwich$6.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.75
Breaded fried chicken, tomato,
bacon, mozzarella, buffalo sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

247 Washington St

JERSEY CITY NJ

Sunday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
