The Budlong Hot Chicken

The Budlong Hot Chicken. Nashville style fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits, sides, all made with LOVE..

1301 E 53rd st.

Popular Items

Fries$5.50
Cajun Fries$5.50
Collard Greens$6.50
In-house braised, fresh collards, smoked ham hock, hot sauce and garlic
Comeback$1.00
5 PC. Wings$20.00
5 full pieces of whole wings.. The whole wing is both drums and flats bringing the best of both worlds together in an all-new experience, crispy in texture and packed full of flavor. The whole wing was made for wing lovers who don't mind using both hands to go all-in on their quest for full flavor. Choose your heat and sauce.
Budlong Biscuit$6.50
Hand rolled, fresh baked buttermilk biscuits with our house-made jam
Mac N Cheese$6.50
Our cheesy, creamy house-made mac n cheese
Tenders$12.00
3 fried chicken tenders served on Texas toast, house-made pickles
dip it in:
comeback or buttermilk
Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
7 oz breast - brined, battered & fried
served with comeback sauce, Budlong pickles, and farmslaw.
Banana Pudding$7.00
1301 E 53rd st.

chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
