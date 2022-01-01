The Budlong Hot Chicken
Opened in 2016 by restauranteur and Hot Chicken lover Jared Leonard, The Budlong serves up Chicago's best Hot Chicken, sides, biscuits, and charm. We are pleased to serve you and aim to please... Stop by, say hi, and eat some Hot Chicken!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
4619 N. Western Ave. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4619 N. Western Ave.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
