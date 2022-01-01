Go
Toast

The Budlong Hot Chicken

Opened in 2016 by restauranteur and Hot Chicken lover Jared Leonard, The Budlong serves up Chicago's best Hot Chicken, sides, biscuits, and charm. We are pleased to serve you and aim to please... Stop by, say hi, and eat some Hot Chicken!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

4619 N. Western Ave. • $$

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$5.50
Fresh Crinkle Cut Fries
1/2 Dark Plate$18.00
Traditional Nashville Hot - bone-in fried chicken. 2 pieces of leg & thigh 1/4 - served on buttered texas toast - topped with Budlong pickles. choose your heat
Tenders$12.00
3 fried chicken tenders served on Texas toast, house-made pickles
dip it in:
comeback or buttermilk
Mac N Cheese$6.50
Our cheesy, creamy house-made mac n cheese
Budlong Biscuit$6.50
Hand rolled, fresh baked buttermilk biscuits
Collard Greens$6.50
In-house braised, fresh collards, smoked ham hock, hot sauce and garlic
Mixed Greens Salad$16.00
Blend of organic greens and fresh vegetables, topped with 2 Budlong tenders. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.
Hot Chicken Sandwich.$14.00
7 oz breast - brined, battered & fried
served with comeback sauce, Budlong pickles, and farmslaw.
Farm Slaw$6.50
Fresh cut cabbage, carrots, green onions, red onions, chopped parsley in
our not too creamy, not too tangy house-made coleslaw dressing
Banana Pudding$7.00
House-made pudding, sliced bananas topped with shortbread cookies
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4619 N. Western Ave.

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gorilla Sushi Western

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

No reviews yet

A welcoming neighborhood joint with a focus on delicious burgers and craft beer.

Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater

No reviews yet

Carbon Arc Bar & Board is located in the heart of Lincoln Square, Chicago. Our full-service bar provides a well-rounded cocktail program as well as a balanced draft list featuring local craft and European imports; all this alongside a superior wine selection that compliments an elevated, but approachable, American gastropub menu.

Cafe Selmarie

No reviews yet

Open for Limited Indoor Dining (w/proof of vaccination), Carry-out, Curbside Pickup, Delivery, Patio Tues-Fri 10am-7:30pm, Sat 9am-7:30pm, Sun 9am-3pm. If you are ordering outside of those hours, please call to check availability.
Menu subject to change.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston