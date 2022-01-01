Go
Toast

Buds

The world needs more vegan sandwiches!

SANDWICHES

509 e 300 s • $

Avg 4.8 (1091 reviews)

Popular Items

Pesto Sub$7.25
Barbacoa Sandwich$7.25
Cheesesteak$7.00
Deli Classic$7.25
Pizzasteak$7.25
Banh Mi$7.25
Zucchini Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Lavender Lemonade$2.95
Buffalo Sub$7.00
Barbacoa Burrito$7.25
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

509 e 300 s

Salt Lake City UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
