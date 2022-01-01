Go
Budsi's Authentic Thai

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • NOODLES

1760 N Rampart Street • $

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Curry$12.00
Drunken Noodles$10.00
Fried noodles with broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, cabbage, Kaffir lime leaves, egg, and Thai kale with chicken, tofu, or shrimp. Perfect to soak up all your vices.
Mango Sticky Rice$7.00
Pad See Ew$12.00
Budsi's Noodles$12.00
This fat noodle dish is best described as a fusion between Pad Gra Pow (stir-fried Thai basil) and Pad See Ew. It’s flavored with Thai basil and chili oil, and stir-fried with red bell peppers, bamboo, mushrooms and green beans.
Grilled Pork Shoulder$10.00
Served with a special northeastern Thai chili sauce that defies all flavor conventions--- sweet, spicy, salty and sour at once. A great share dish.
Budsi's Royal Pad Thai$14.00
Budsi puts her own spin on this familiar dish, infusing it with flavors of Thailand’s Issan region. Served with shrimp, dried shrimp, tofu, onions and topped with bean sprouts and garlic chives. Crushed roasted peanuts, a wedge of lime, and crushed red peppers are served on the side.
Khao Soi Noodle Soup$13.00
A classic Chiang Mai specialty topped with crispy fried noodles, pickled mustard greens, and homemade chili oil.
Thai Fried Rice$12.00
Pork Dumplings$6.00
Budsi’s handmade pork dumplings come with a soy-based sauce. They’re topped with fried garlic and fresh cilantro.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1760 N Rampart Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

