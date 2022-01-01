Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Buena Park

Buena Park restaurants that serve pho

Súp Noodle Bar

5141 Beach Blvd. Unit B, Buena Park

Meatball Only Pho$14.00
Vietnamese tendon meatballs with a clean broth
Veggie & Tofu Pho$15.50
Soft tofu, broccoli, carrots, napa cabbage, and enoki mushroom
Brisket Pho$15.50
4-hour-braised brisket, incredibly tender & rich with a clean broth
Main Street Pho & Grill

6924 Beach Blvd Unit K-240, Buena Park

P3. Combo Pho w/Well Done Brisket$9.50
Well Done Steak, Flank, Fat Brisket, Tendon, Tripe, Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, Green Onion, Cilantro & Onions
P2. Combo Pho w/Rare Steak$9.50
Rare Steak, Flank, Fat Brisket, Tendon, Tripe, Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, Green Onion, Cilantro & Onions
P7. Oxtail Pho$11.00
Oxtail, Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, Green Onion, Cilantro & Onions
