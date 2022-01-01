Pho in Buena Park
Buena Park restaurants that serve pho
More about Súp Noodle Bar
Súp Noodle Bar
5141 Beach Blvd. Unit B, Buena Park
|Meatball Only Pho
|$14.00
Vietnamese tendon meatballs with a clean broth
|Veggie & Tofu Pho
|$15.50
Soft tofu, broccoli, carrots, napa cabbage, and enoki mushroom
|Brisket Pho
|$15.50
4-hour-braised brisket, incredibly tender & rich with a clean broth
More about Main Street Pho & Grill
Main Street Pho & Grill
6924 Beach Blvd Unit K-240, Buena Park
|P3. Combo Pho w/Well Done Brisket
|$9.50
Well Done Steak, Flank, Fat Brisket, Tendon, Tripe, Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, Green Onion, Cilantro & Onions
|P2. Combo Pho w/Rare Steak
|$9.50
Rare Steak, Flank, Fat Brisket, Tendon, Tripe, Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, Green Onion, Cilantro & Onions
|P7. Oxtail Pho
|$11.00
Oxtail, Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, Green Onion, Cilantro & Onions