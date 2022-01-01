Go
Buena Vida Tapas & Sol image
Mediterranean

Buena Vida Tapas & Sol

Closed today

StarStarStarStarStar

70 Reviews

$$

385 N Angier Ave NE suite 100

Atlanta, GA 30308

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Patatas Bravas$8.00
Chunky, twice-fried potatoes, bravas sauce, garlic aioli.
Mojo Steak$15.50
Confit'D Mushroom Croquetas$9.50
Shiitake, cremini & oyster mushroom, panko, celeriac puree, black truffle, porcini dust
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

385 N Angier Ave NE suite 100, Atlanta GA 30308

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy!

Torched Hop Brewing

No reviews yet

A gathering place to enjoy our bold house brews, awesome food, and great company. Serving 20 rotating taps, craft cocktails, and elevated pub fare in an expansive brewpub. Don't forget about Bocce ball and our N64. Cheers!

Taste of Greece - Midtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Botiwalla - Ponce City Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Buena Vida Tapas & Sol

orange star5.0 • 70 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston