Buena Vista restaurants you'll love
Buena Vista's top cuisines
Must-try Buena Vista restaurants
More about House Rock Kitchen
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
House Rock Kitchen
421 East Main Street, Buena Vista
|Popular items
|BBQ Burger
|$16.00
|Southwestern Bowl
|$11.00
|House Burger
|$13.00
More about Little Engine Eatery
Little Engine Eatery
506 East Main Street, Buena Vista
|Popular items
|Chicago L
|$6.75
|Chips - Original with Sea salt
|$2.00
|San Pellegrino - Lemonata
|$3.00
More about Wesley & Rose
Wesley & Rose
1012 Front Loop, Buena Vista
|Popular items
|Lasagna
|$18.00
fresh pasta, marinara, pesto, zucchini, mozzarella, parmesan
|Beet & Chevre
|$12.00
roasted & fresh sliced beets, blood orange, frisee, citrus dressing, chevre
|Parmesan Truffle Fries
|$9.00
truffle oil, parmesan, herbs
More about Elkhorn Pizzeria
PIZZA
Elkhorn Pizzeria
601 US Hwy 24 N, Buena Vista
|Popular items
|Supreme Elbert
Red Sauce, Mozz, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Red Onions
|House Salad
Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella, and Pepperoncini w/ your choice of dressing
|Pepperoni Princeton
Red Sauce, Mozz, Pepperoni, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños