Buena Vista Mexican Restaurant - Exton
Come on in and enjoy!
115 Swedesford road
Location
115 Swedesford road
Exton PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
honeygrow
honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.
Han Dynasty - Exton
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0286
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Cafe Services
Come in and enjoy!