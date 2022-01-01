Go
Toast
  • /
  • Tucson
  • /
  • BUENDIA Breakfast & Lunch Cafe

BUENDIA Breakfast & Lunch Cafe

Start your day with ALEGRIA!

2530 North 1st Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

2530 North 1st Avenue

Tucson AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Greek House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

No reviews yet

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ is a fun, family‐friendly and unique destination restaurant as the first Bavarian‐inspired beer garden, bourbon bar and barbecue concepts in Arizona. Customers receive a comfort food dining experience with a selection of true slow‐smoked meats, southern‐style sides with a southwestern kick, salads and desserts, all containing thoughtfully- and locally- sourced ingredients. In addition to offering classes, tastings and regular food and beverage parings, Brother John's also hosts a weekly live music series catering to all demographics.

Brother John's Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Goodness Fresh Food and Juice Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston