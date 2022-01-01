BUENDIA Breakfast & Lunch Cafe
Start your day with ALEGRIA!
2530 North 1st Avenue
Location
2530 North 1st Avenue
Tucson AZ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Greek House
Come in and enjoy!
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ is a fun, family‐friendly and unique destination restaurant as the first Bavarian‐inspired beer garden, bourbon bar and barbecue concepts in Arizona. Customers receive a comfort food dining experience with a selection of true slow‐smoked meats, southern‐style sides with a southwestern kick, salads and desserts, all containing thoughtfully- and locally- sourced ingredients. In addition to offering classes, tastings and regular food and beverage parings, Brother John's also hosts a weekly live music series catering to all demographics.
Brother John's Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Goodness Fresh Food and Juice Bar
Come in and enjoy!