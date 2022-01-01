Go
Buenos Aires Café

L O C A L . F R E S H . A R G E N T I N E
Rooted in our family's unique heritage & culture, our natural instinct is to share nothing but the very best food, values & traditions of Argentina. Good food can
make the world a better place, which is why we are particular about the ingredients we make & sell.
Gratuity is added to all take out orders to show appreciation for our hardworking kitchen staff!

1201 East 6th St

Popular Items

Lomito Beef Sandwich$21.00
Our signature sandwich, Certified Angus Beef tenderloin, chimichurri sauce,
served with fries or your choice of salad
Carne Picante Empanada$6.00
spicy ground beef, green onions, raisins, green olives, fresh herbs, & traditional spices
Quatro Leches$8.00
Traditional Latin-America tres leches sponge cake with our signature fourth distinct Argentine touch.
Atun Empanada$6.00
Albacore tuna, onions, red bell peppers
Cebolla & Queso$6.00
Carne Suave Empanada$6.00
mild ground beef, green onions, raisins, green olives, fresh herbs, & traditional spices
Pollo Empanada$6.00
organic & free-range chicken, red bell peppers, green onions, & fresh herbs
Alfajor de Maicena$4.00
Corn starch cookie filled with dulce de leche & rolled in coconut flakes
Verdura Empanada$6.00
spinach, ricotta cheese, Parmesan, onions
Spinach$9.00
Organic baby spinach, feta cheese, organic Fuji apples, spicy house-roasted pecans with a sweet & tangy balsamic vinaigrette
Location

1201 East 6th St

Austin TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

