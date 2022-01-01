Go
A map showing the location of Buenos Dias - 512 San Benito StreetView gallery

Buenos Dias - 512 San Benito Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

512 San Benito Street

Hollister, CA 95023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

512 San Benito Street, Hollister CA 95023

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Las Micheladas Bar and Grill - 427 San Benito St.
orange starNo Reviews
427 San Benito st Hollister, CA 95023
View restaurantnext
Running Rooster - Downtown Hollister
orange star4.2 • 1,510
800 San Benito St Hollister, CA 95023
View restaurantnext
LOS CUATES TAQUERIA
orange star4.6 • 6,080
220 San Felipe Rd Hollister, CA 95023
View restaurantnext
3 QUEENS CARNITAS - 3 QUEENS CARNITAS | HOLLISTER
orange starNo Reviews
341 Tres Pinos Rd #101 Hollister, CA 95023
View restaurantnext
Beach Plis
orange starNo Reviews
341 TRES PINOS RD SUITE 101 Hollister, CA 95023
View restaurantnext
The Silo
orange starNo Reviews
3028 Cienega Road Hollister, CA 95023
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hollister

LOS CUATES TAQUERIA
orange star4.6 • 6,080
220 San Felipe Rd Hollister, CA 95023
View restaurantnext
Running Rooster - Downtown Hollister
orange star4.2 • 1,510
800 San Benito St Hollister, CA 95023
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Hollister

Gilroy

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Monterey

No reviews yet

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Buenos Dias - 512 San Benito Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston