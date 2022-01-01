Go
Toast

Buenos Grill

Buenos Grill is open 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. daily for takeout orders. Please call 775-787-8226 if online ordering is not available between 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m..

GRILL

3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A • $

Avg 3.7 (409 reviews)

Popular Items

Guacamole & Chips$7.50
House made guacamole & tortilla chips
Baja Taco$5.75
San Felipe-style fried basa fish with cabbage slaw
Jr. Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.00
pinto or black beans & cheeses rolled in flour tortilla
Del Mar Taco$5.95
spice-rubbed salmon fish with cabbage slaw
Acapulco Shrimp Burrito$10.75
shrimp sautéed with garlic butter, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, onions, cilantro & spicy red pepper flakes
Churros$3.00
two mexican donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar
Buenos Burrito$10.50
charbroiled mahi fish with mango salsa, this picture shows the fajita burrito option (sauteed veggies added)
Quesadilla$7.00
Griddled flour tortilla filled with jack/cheddar cheese melted inside
Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.75
spice-rubbed chicken, show enchilada style topped with chipotle salsa and melted cheese
Buenos Taco$5.75
charbroiled ono fish with mango salsa and cabbage slaw
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A

Reno NV

Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

No reviews yet

Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Toast, Overnight Oats Smoothies and Locally Brewed Cold Brew on tap. Come in and enjoy!

Shanty Dolan's

No reviews yet

Genuine & Unusual
Spirits & Suds

09 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

The Kitchen Table

No reviews yet

Our open concept kitchen invites guests to interact with Chef Anthony Mercado where
our neighbors, friends, and family can gather around our kitchen table to share stories, laugh, and eat well.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston