Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2101 Summer St • $$

Avg 4.1 (342 reviews)

Popular Items

The Woodlands$17.00
Ezzo Pepperoni, House-made Sausage, Red Onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, & Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
Chicken Tender Basket$10.00
Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders Served With Honey Mustard and BBQ Sauce. Includes Choice of Side and Drink.
Chicken Tikka Fries$14.00
Chicken Tikka Masala, Chili Lime Raita, Paneer, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Diced Onions & Diced Tomato
Tx Haute Pockets$8.00
Chopped & Screwed Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Stuffed into an Empanada then Dusted w/ Fresh Herbs & Parmesan Cheese; Served w/ Marinara Dipping Sauce
Ezzo Pepperoni$15.00
Beef and Pork Blend Ezzo Pepperoni
Masala Fried Cauliflower$8.00
Crispy Aromatic Cauliflower, Jalapeños, Cilantro, Drizzled w/ Tahini Ranch Dressing
Dreamsicle 6pk$9.00
The peel and puree of Valencia oranges delivers a more identifiable orange character. The bright citrus cuts through the smooth vanilla creating a decadent depth of flavor. A burst of sweet orange on the nose, Hallertau Hops give this blonde ale tempered aromatic qualities while the Pilsner and Light Munich malt backbone provide a crisp, crushable finish.
Just Cheese Please!$12.00
The River Oaks$17.00
Roasted Garlic Cloves, EVOO, Herbed Ricotta, Mozzarella & Topped w/ Truffle Arugula
Wings$10.00
Six Jumbo Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Our Signature Truffalo, Classic Buffalo or Figaro BBQ
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2101 Summer St

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
