Buffalo Bill's Brewery

We are America's First Brewpub!
Perhaps no other brewery better personifies the maverick attitude of the microbrewing industry than Buffalo Bill’s Brewery. One of the first brewpubs in America, started in 1983, Buffalo Bill’s helped launch the U.S. craft beer movement.

Popular Items

Del Fuego Salad$16.00
Romaine hearts, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, toasted pumpkin seeds, cotija cheese, spicy chipotle dressing, and homemade tortilla strips.
Fried Zucchini$12.00
Sliced fresh zucchini, breaded & fried golden brown. Served with our homemade Cucumber dipping sauce.
Caesar Salad$16.00
Romaine hearts, homemade croutons, Grana Padanno, fresh lemon, homemade Caesar dressing. Served with roasted garlic baguette.
Mediterranean Salad$16.00
Spinach & mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, calamata olives, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, herb balsamic vinaigrette.
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled chicken breast coated in fresh pesto sauce, provolone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and spring mix. Served on a ciabatta bun with a side of french fries.
Buffalo Nachos$17.00
Homemade tortilla chips, melted jack & aged cheddar, black beans, marinated jalapeños, sour cream, fresh salsa.
Bacon Onion Burger$21.00
1/2 lb natural beef cooked medium, Applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, crispy onion strings, homemade Tasmanian Devil BBQ sauce, stacked w/ onion, tomato, mixed greens. Pretzel bun. Served with french fries on the side.
Buffalo Poppers$14.00
Oven roasted jalapeños stuffed with queso cotija and wrapped in a flaky golden brown crust. Served with our Homemade ranch dressing.
Chicken Wings$15.50
Oven roasted and grilled chicken wings, cilantro, bleu cheese dressing. Choice of homemade Tasmanian Devil BBQ or homemade spicy buffalo sauce.
Bill’s Burger$19.00
1/2 lb natural beef cooked medium, cheddar Cheese, stacked w/ onion, tomato,, mixed greens. Pretzel bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1082 B St

Hayward CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
