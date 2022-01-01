Buffalo Brothers Cary
Buffalo Brothers is a family friendly sports bar restaurant with homemade dishes and a fun atmosphere! Awww Man Now I want Wings!!!!
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD
CARY NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
V Pizza & Tap Garden
The Art of Pizza
Totopos Street Food And Tequila
All orders come with a complimentary bag of chips and a 2oz-container of salsa per meal!
Diced
Come in and enjoy!
Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar
250 different glass bottled sodas and Sodalicious Food!