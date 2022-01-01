Buffalo Brothers Cary

Go
Buffalo Brothers is a family friendly sports bar restaurant with homemade dishes and a fun atmosphere! Awww Man Now I want Wings!!!!

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD • $$

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Boneless$20.00
Choice of wings sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
20 Wings$27.00
Choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
10 Wings$14.50
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
12" Med Pizza$12.00
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $1.50 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)
Tenders Combo$11.00
Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (1) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard (1) / Choice of Side
14" Large Pizza$15.00
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $1.75 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)
Half Boneless$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
9" Personal Pizza$8.00
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $.50 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)
Fries$3.00
Crinke-cut fries, kosher salt
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD

CARY NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
