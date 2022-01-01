Go
Buffalo Creek Brewing

Lake County's Only Destination Brewery

360 Historical Ln • $$

Avg 5 (181 reviews)

Popular Items

May 4th Happy Hour Yoga$20.00
May 8th The Morning Stretch$20.00
Marrvelous Case (24, 16oz Cans)$60.99
Our flagship beer is simply Marrvelous! This light German ale tastes like a lager with a bit of wheat added to create a delicious flavor profile. Brewed year-round and is best enjoyed with friends and family.
Long Grove Lager (24, 16oz Cans)$60.99
Malt forward lager balanced with noble hops to create a crisp, clean taste with a slight malt sweetness. A Historic Bier made in a Historic Village.
Angelic Helles Case (24, 16oz Cans)$60.99
Lagered for 8 weeks to provide a clean, crisp, malt-forward lager with a gentle, bready malt character. Simple things in life are the most rewarding.
May 11th Happy Hour Yoga$20.00
May 15th The Morning Stretch$20.00
4-Pack Half Nelson$10.99
Double dry hopped with Nelson Sauvin hops to impart refreshing grape flavors. American Wheat Ale with the aromatics of an IPA leaving the bitterness behind.
4-Pack Long Grove Lager$10.99
Malt forward lager balanced with noble hops to create a crisp, clean taste with a slight malt sweetness. A Historic Bier made in a Historic Village.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

360 Historical Ln

Long Grove IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
