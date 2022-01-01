Allentown restaurants you'll love

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Allentown restaurants

Griddle & Greens image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Griddle & Greens

125 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.9 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
No. 61 Classic 🥕$9.95
Country White ~ American ~ Choice of Soup and Small Side
No. 63 Frisco Dipper 🥕$10.95
Sourdough ~ Provolone ~ Choice of Soup and Small Side
Shroomtastic 🥕
Old school blended cream of mushroom soup with a hint of garlic, onions and Marsala. C'est Magnifique!
More about Griddle & Greens
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

194 Allen Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stinger Sub 12"$12.89
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Stinger Hoagie 12"$13.59
Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, Frank's Red Hot, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Regular French Fries$2.99
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Towne Restaurant image

 

Towne Restaurant

186 Allen Street, Buffalo

Avg 3.9 (868 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pasta Orzo (SP)$11.95
with mushrooms and lemon sauce.
Chx Alfredo (DN)$16.95
Fettuccini, cream and Broccoli. Served with a salad
Peanut Butter Pie$7.50
Creamy peanut butter mousse and silky milk chocolate fill a chocolate cookie crust and are topped with chocolate, caramel Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and decadent peanut butter drizzle
More about Towne Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Allentown

Reuben

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston