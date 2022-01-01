Allentown restaurants you'll love
Allentown's top cuisines
Must-try Allentown restaurants
More about Griddle & Greens
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Griddle & Greens
125 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|No. 61 Classic 🥕
|$9.95
Country White ~ American ~ Choice of Soup and Small Side
|No. 63 Frisco Dipper 🥕
|$10.95
Sourdough ~ Provolone ~ Choice of Soup and Small Side
|Shroomtastic 🥕
Old school blended cream of mushroom soup with a hint of garlic, onions and Marsala. C'est Magnifique!
More about Jim's SteakOut
Jim's SteakOut
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Stinger Sub 12"
|$12.89
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Stinger Hoagie 12"
|$13.59
Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, Frank's Red Hot, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Regular French Fries
|$2.99
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
More about Towne Restaurant
Towne Restaurant
186 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chicken Pasta Orzo (SP)
|$11.95
with mushrooms and lemon sauce.
|Chx Alfredo (DN)
|$16.95
Fettuccini, cream and Broccoli. Served with a salad
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.50
Creamy peanut butter mousse and silky milk chocolate fill a chocolate cookie crust and are topped with chocolate, caramel Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and decadent peanut butter drizzle