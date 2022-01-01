Cookies in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve cookies
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Griddle & Greens
125 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|B & W Cookie
|$2.95
Jim's SteakOut - Allentown
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.