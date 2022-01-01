Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve cookies

Griddle & Greens image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Griddle & Greens

125 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.9 (38 reviews)
Takeout
B & W Cookie$2.95
More about Griddle & Greens
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut - Allentown

194 Allen Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
More about Jim's SteakOut - Allentown
Map

More near Allentown to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (354 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston