Buffalo American restaurants you'll love

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
Brisket Plate$19.00
30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF
Souvlaki Fast image

 

Souvlaki Fast

617 Main street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$10.49
Marinated chicken breast
Chicken Fingers$7.99
Breaded chicken breast tenders served with fries
50/50 Gyro Platter$10.49
Half beef/lamb gyro, and half chicken gyro
The Grapevine Restaurant image

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Family Pack Parmesan Crusted Chicken$37.00
Four pieces of Parmesan Crusted Chicken, White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Vegetable, Salad, and fresh baked bread
Grab & Go Twist Cx Parm$7.00
Spaghetti, Chicken, House Made Light Red Sauce, Mozzarella. Warm at your Convenience.
Chicken Parmesan$16.99
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese. Spaghettl.
Hutch's image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Hutch's

1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 5 (3387 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Fin Tuna$39.95
sesame seed crusted, seared, wasabi, pickled ginger, soy dipping sauce
Thai High Calamari$16.50
fried calamari, vegetable slaw, corn salsa, spicy red pepper vinaigrette
Cookie Cup$12.50
whipped cream, fresh fruit, caramel sauce
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender Sub$13.00
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Fish Taco$4.50
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled crispy haddock, shredded cabbage, pink sauce and tomatillo salsa
Turkey Sub$10.75
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICK-UP!
CALL us at (716) 632-9373 when you arrive.
Penne alla Vodka$17.95
tomato cream sauce, fresh basil, asiago cheese
Cobb Salad$16.95
chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, egg, crumbly bleu, buttermilk basil ranch
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill image

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Personal Cheese$8.89
PIZZA SAUCE CHOICES: TRADITIONAL, TOMATO GARLIC, WHITE or PESTO*
Thin crust is available for up to three toppings
*pesto is the price of an additional topping
Garlic Knots$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
Chicken Quesadilla$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap & topped with chives. Served with tequila salsa & sour cream.
Oliver's Restaurant image

 

Oliver's Restaurant

2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oliver's Burger$17.00
house made bun, smoked cheddar, side of fries | optional add ons: lettuce, onion, spanish tomato jam
Brooklyn Blackout Cake$14.00
chocolate ganache, mirror glaze
Caesar Salad$14.00
chopped romaine hearts, parmesan reggiano, white anchovy, traditional dressing (served on side), potato croutons
BriteSmith Brewing image

 

BriteSmith Brewing

5611 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICK-UP!
CALL us at (716) 650-4080 when you arrive.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, tomato jam, deviled yolk, lettuce and red onion.
BSB Chopped$14.50
shaved Brussels sprouts, pancetta, provolone, chickpeas, cucumber, olive, Dijon vinaigrette
G2 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G2 - Griffon Gastropub

5445 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panko Chicken$16.50
Tender, boneless, skinless, panko breaded chicken breast, served on a toasted Ciabatta roll with crispy Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper jack cheese, American Honey bourbon chipotle remoulade, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato
Build a Burger$15.00
Our burgers are a half-pound custom blend of freshly ground chuck, short rib & sirloin made just for us! Char-grilled and served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomatoes and crispy onion nest.
Create your own burger adventure and select any combination of available add-on toppings!
Strapple Salad$18.50
Arugula & spring mix with fresh sliced strawberries, crispy apple chips, applewood smoked bacon, panko breaded goat cheese balls & toasted sliced almonds, topped with balsamic glazed & grilled sliced chicken breast. Recommended dressing: Strawberry Poppyseed. Dressing served on the side.
Pubski Pub image

 

Pubski Pub

2437 William St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Choose 3 Pierogis$6.95
NE Clam Chowder Bowl$5.95
Beer Battered$15.95
This Little Pig image

 

This Little Pig

4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken BLT Nashville Hot$18.00
crispy, buttermilk-battered chicken thigh, awesome sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, house roll, house fries or house salad
Shrimp and Lobster with Spinach Risotto$30.00
shrimp, lobster, tomato, garlic, fennel, white wine, spinach, white wine, risotto, pecorino-romano
Blueberry Bacon Bones
st. louis ribs house-cured with brown sugar and hickory smoked. Tastes like bacon, eats like ribs! With choice of two sides, house pickles
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Fries$6.99
Salted pretzel fries served with our beer cheese.
Pop's Steak Sandwich$16.99
A strip steak grilled on a garlic hoagie roll topped with a stuffed banana pepper and melted pepper jack cheese.
Bourbon Steak Sandwich$16.99
A strip steak grilled on a toasted hoagie roll topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, bourbon sauce, and your choice of cheese.
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$10.99
Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread.
Fish Fry$13.99
Beer battered haddock served with coleslaw & tartar sauce. fries, , potato salad and pasta salad.
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Lightly breaded, deep fried and served with pizza sauce.
Chester's Cajun Grill image

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo BOWL$14.00
Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Okra, Onions, Peppers, & Celery thickened with a Dark Roux and seasoned with Filé Gumbo
Powder and served over Cajun Rice.
TO Fried Pickle Chips$9.00
GF? Served with Red Pepper Remoulade & Horsey Sauce Dippin' Sauces.
Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo CROCK$6.00
Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Okra, Onions, Peppers, & Celery thickened with a Dark Roux and seasoned with Filé Gumbo
Powder and served over Cajun Rice.
The Dapper Goose image

 

The Dapper Goose

491 Amherst Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Toast$17.00
crab salad, meyer lemon, caviar
Burger$19.00
6 oz. Plato Dale beef burger cooked to Medium, dill aioli, French onion jam, fromage fort, fries
No Modifications
Cauliflower$13.00
green goddess dressing
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill image

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Knots$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
Chicken Quesadilla$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, topped with chives and served with tequila salsa
Personal Cheese$8.89
PIZZA SAUCE CHOICES: TRADITIONAL, TOMATO GARLIC, WHITE or PESTO*
Thin crust is available for up to three toppings
*pesto is the price of an additional topping
Duffs Famous Wings image

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef on Weck$11.99
Another Buffalo favorite! Trimmed and seasoned angus beef, seared and 24-hour slow cooked.
Large Fries$5.99
Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato
Small Fries$4.49
Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato
The Pita Place image

 

The Pita Place

412 Evans St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Souvlaki Salad$8.75
(GF) Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Parsley, Feta & Olives, Topped w/ choice of meat, served with Pita
Lebanese Spinach Pie$3.99
(V) Spinach, Onions & Spices
$ Gabriella's Grape Leaves (6)$4.50
(GF) Stuffed with rice, tomatoes, onions, and parsley
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill image

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pecan Berry Salad$12.89
Mixed field greens, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, craisins & goat cheese. Served with homemade balsamic dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $5.89
Garlic Knots$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
Personal Cheese$8.89
PIZZA SAUCE CHOICES: TRADITIONAL, TOMATO GARLIC, WHITE or PESTO*
Thin crust is available for up to three toppings
*pesto is the price of an additional topping
Chocolate Bar image

 

Chocolate Bar

114 Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

My Dad's Market & Restaurant

6850 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Rose image

 

The Rose

199 Scott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Souvlaki

French Fries

Shawarma

Steak Bowls

Steak Subs

Paninis

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Depew

No reviews yet

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
