Buffalo American restaurants you'll love

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
|Brisket Plate
|$19.00
30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF
Souvlaki Fast
617 Main street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki Platter
|$10.49
Marinated chicken breast
|Chicken Fingers
|$7.99
Breaded chicken breast tenders served with fries
|50/50 Gyro Platter
|$10.49
Half beef/lamb gyro, and half chicken gyro
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Popular items
|Family Pack Parmesan Crusted Chicken
|$37.00
Four pieces of Parmesan Crusted Chicken, White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Vegetable, Salad, and fresh baked bread
|Grab & Go Twist Cx Parm
|$7.00
Spaghetti, Chicken, House Made Light Red Sauce, Mozzarella. Warm at your Convenience.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.99
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese. Spaghettl.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Hutch's
1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Yellow Fin Tuna
|$39.95
sesame seed crusted, seared, wasabi, pickled ginger, soy dipping sauce
|Thai High Calamari
|$16.50
fried calamari, vegetable slaw, corn salsa, spicy red pepper vinaigrette
|Cookie Cup
|$12.50
whipped cream, fresh fruit, caramel sauce
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Sub
|$13.00
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
|Fish Taco
|$4.50
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled crispy haddock, shredded cabbage, pink sauce and tomatillo salsa
|Turkey Sub
|$10.75
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Popular items
|Penne alla Vodka
|$17.95
tomato cream sauce, fresh basil, asiago cheese
|Cobb Salad
|$16.95
chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, egg, crumbly bleu, buttermilk basil ranch
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Popular items
|Personal Cheese
|$8.89
PIZZA SAUCE CHOICES: TRADITIONAL, TOMATO GARLIC, WHITE or PESTO*
Thin crust is available for up to three toppings
*pesto is the price of an additional topping
|Garlic Knots
|$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap & topped with chives. Served with tequila salsa & sour cream.
Oliver's Restaurant
2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Oliver's Burger
|$17.00
house made bun, smoked cheddar, side of fries | optional add ons: lettuce, onion, spanish tomato jam
|Brooklyn Blackout Cake
|$14.00
chocolate ganache, mirror glaze
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
chopped romaine hearts, parmesan reggiano, white anchovy, traditional dressing (served on side), potato croutons
BriteSmith Brewing
5611 Main Street, Williamsville
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, tomato jam, deviled yolk, lettuce and red onion.
|BSB Chopped
|$14.50
shaved Brussels sprouts, pancetta, provolone, chickpeas, cucumber, olive, Dijon vinaigrette
G2 - Griffon Gastropub
5445 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Popular items
|Panko Chicken
|$16.50
Tender, boneless, skinless, panko breaded chicken breast, served on a toasted Ciabatta roll with crispy Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper jack cheese, American Honey bourbon chipotle remoulade, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato
|Build a Burger
|$15.00
Our burgers are a half-pound custom blend of freshly ground chuck, short rib & sirloin made just for us! Char-grilled and served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomatoes and crispy onion nest.
Create your own burger adventure and select any combination of available add-on toppings!
|Strapple Salad
|$18.50
Arugula & spring mix with fresh sliced strawberries, crispy apple chips, applewood smoked bacon, panko breaded goat cheese balls & toasted sliced almonds, topped with balsamic glazed & grilled sliced chicken breast. Recommended dressing: Strawberry Poppyseed. Dressing served on the side.
Pubski Pub
2437 William St, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Choose 3 Pierogis
|$6.95
|NE Clam Chowder Bowl
|$5.95
|Beer Battered
|$15.95
This Little Pig
4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Popular items
|Chicken BLT Nashville Hot
|$18.00
crispy, buttermilk-battered chicken thigh, awesome sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, house roll, house fries or house salad
|Shrimp and Lobster with Spinach Risotto
|$30.00
shrimp, lobster, tomato, garlic, fennel, white wine, spinach, white wine, risotto, pecorino-romano
|Blueberry Bacon Bones
st. louis ribs house-cured with brown sugar and hickory smoked. Tastes like bacon, eats like ribs! With choice of two sides, house pickles
FRENCH FRIES
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore
|Popular items
|Pretzel Fries
|$6.99
Salted pretzel fries served with our beer cheese.
|Pop's Steak Sandwich
|$16.99
A strip steak grilled on a garlic hoagie roll topped with a stuffed banana pepper and melted pepper jack cheese.
|Bourbon Steak Sandwich
|$16.99
A strip steak grilled on a toasted hoagie roll topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, bourbon sauce, and your choice of cheese.
FRENCH FRIES
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$10.99
Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread.
|Fish Fry
|$13.99
Beer battered haddock served with coleslaw & tartar sauce. fries, , potato salad and pasta salad.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.99
Lightly breaded, deep fried and served with pizza sauce.
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Popular items
|Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo BOWL
|$14.00
Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Okra, Onions, Peppers, & Celery thickened with a Dark Roux and seasoned with Filé Gumbo
Powder and served over Cajun Rice.
|TO Fried Pickle Chips
|$9.00
GF? Served with Red Pepper Remoulade & Horsey Sauce Dippin' Sauces.
|Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo CROCK
|$6.00
Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Okra, Onions, Peppers, & Celery thickened with a Dark Roux and seasoned with Filé Gumbo
Powder and served over Cajun Rice.
The Dapper Goose
491 Amherst Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Crab Toast
|$17.00
crab salad, meyer lemon, caviar
|Burger
|$19.00
6 oz. Plato Dale beef burger cooked to Medium, dill aioli, French onion jam, fromage fort, fries
No Modifications
|Cauliflower
|$13.00
green goddess dressing
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, topped with chives and served with tequila salsa
|Personal Cheese
|$8.89
PIZZA SAUCE CHOICES: TRADITIONAL, TOMATO GARLIC, WHITE or PESTO*
Thin crust is available for up to three toppings
*pesto is the price of an additional topping
Duffs Famous Wings
4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Popular items
|Beef on Weck
|$11.99
Another Buffalo favorite! Trimmed and seasoned angus beef, seared and 24-hour slow cooked.
|Large Fries
|$5.99
Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato
|Small Fries
|$4.49
Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato
The Pita Place
412 Evans St, Williamsville
|Popular items
|Souvlaki Salad
|$8.75
(GF) Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Parsley, Feta & Olives, Topped w/ choice of meat, served with Pita
|Lebanese Spinach Pie
|$3.99
(V) Spinach, Onions & Spices
|$ Gabriella's Grape Leaves (6)
|$4.50
(GF) Stuffed with rice, tomatoes, onions, and parsley
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville
|Popular items
|Pecan Berry Salad
|$12.89
Mixed field greens, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, craisins & goat cheese. Served with homemade balsamic dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $5.89
|Garlic Knots
|$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
|Personal Cheese
|$8.89
PIZZA SAUCE CHOICES: TRADITIONAL, TOMATO GARLIC, WHITE or PESTO*
Thin crust is available for up to three toppings
*pesto is the price of an additional topping
The Rose
199 Scott Street, Buffalo