Buffalo breakfast spots you'll love

BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
|$12.00
Two grilled flour tortillas, filled with smoked cheddar, queso fresca, chihuahua cheese, and bean puree, as well as your choice of proteins. * note - beans are cooked with ham hocks.
|Nacho Libre Platter
|$19.00
Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.
|Taco al Pastor (c)
|$6.00
We take pork shoulder and cook it (confit style) in Manteca. The rich pork is then covered in our Al Pastor marinade, which gets a great red color from achiote paste and great spice from Chipotle peppers that is balanced by the sweetness of the pineapple. To this spicy meat mixture, we add grilled white onion and sweet grilled pineapple, it’s finished with cilantro, radish and lime wedge.
Break'n Eggs Creperie
1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$12.50
Choice of 3 Plain, Banana, or Chocolate Pancakes, served with fresh fruit and pure Maple Syrup
|(34A) Nutella/Strawberries
|$8.75
w/ whipped cream
|Local Breakfast
|$11.95
Two Eggs, choice of Peameal Bacon, Bacon or Sausage, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, Fresh Fruit and crispy Breakfast Potatoes
Big Mood
423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|KALE CAESAR SALAD
|$13.95
SHREDDED KALE & ROMAINE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, HEMP PARMESAN, BACON PIECES, CROUTONS, LIME CAESAR
|GOOD MOOD BOWL
|$12.95
RICE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, VEGETABLES, FRESH TOMATO SALSA, MOOD SAUCE
|MAC SIDE
|$6.95
A SIDE PORTION OF OUR MAC & CHEESE
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.35
|M House Coffee
|$3.05
|Breakfast Wrap
|$6.85
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago 210
4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg
|Popular items
|SHRIMP & GRITS
|$29.00
Garlicky shrimp, cheddar grits, blistered tomatoes, salsa Verde, B.A.B.S Andouille
|SHORT RIBS
|$39.00
Red wine braised short ribs over local root vegetable hash, and seasonal vegetables
|ALL THE DIPS
|$16.00
Homemade hummus, bruschetta & roasted pepper feta dip, served with naan & sweet potato flatbread
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
crispy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce, chunky blue cheese dressing
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, triple stacked sourdough
|Jerk Avocado
|$9.00
avocado, mayo, basil, jerk spice, sourdough
add turkey and cheddar/$3
Break'N Eggs Creperie
5235 Main Street, Williamsville
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$12.50
Choice of 3 Plain, Banana, or Chocolate Pancakes, served with fresh fruit and pure Maple Syrup
|Local Breakfast
|$11.95
Two Eggs, choice of Peameal Bacon, Bacon or Sausage, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, Fresh Fruit and crispy Breakfast Potatoes
|French Toast
|$11.95
Three thick slices of French Bread soaked in a vanilla custard grilled and served with Home-made Strawberry Honey butter, fresh fruit and local NY State Maple Syrup
This Little Pig
4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Popular items
|Chicken BLT Nashville Hot
|$18.00
crispy, buttermilk-battered chicken thigh, awesome sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, house roll, house fries or house salad
|Shrimp and Lobster with Spinach Risotto
|$30.00
shrimp, lobster, tomato, garlic, fennel, white wine, spinach, white wine, risotto, pecorino-romano
|Blueberry Bacon Bones
st. louis ribs house-cured with brown sugar and hickory smoked. Tastes like bacon, eats like ribs! With choice of two sides, house pickles
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
1 Delaware Road, Kenmore
|Popular items
|M Japanese Style Iced Coffee
|$3.65
|T House Coffee
|$2.25
|BLT
|$6.85
Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar
701 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Popular items
|Turkey Multigrain
|$10.50
Turkey, Arugula, Basil, Tomato, Provolone, Honey Mustard on Multigrain Bread
|Kornerstone Club
|$10.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Tomato, Ham, Sprouts, Mayo on Multigrain Bread
|Italian Veggie
|$10.50
Sundried Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach on Garlic Tuscan Bread
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Tea
|$3.65
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.35
|Breakfast Wrap
|$6.85
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Manna@Northland
683 Northland Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Beef Sausage (1)
|$3.00
1 Beef Sausage
|Nutty Pecan Waffle (1)
|$6.00
Amy's Place
3234 Main St, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Lentil-Berry Sandwich
|$10.99
lentils, bulgar(wheatberries), mixed greens, tomato, hot sauce, house dressing rolled in a spinach flat bread
|falafel sandwich
|$9.75
falafel balls, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber,tahini and house dressing, rolled in a pita.
Falafel ball- ground fava beans, chickpeas, parsley, spices, rolled into balls and deep fried
|Curly Q French Fries