Buffalo breakfast spots you'll love

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Buffalo

Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 3.8 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadillas$12.00
Two grilled flour tortillas, filled with smoked cheddar, queso fresca, chihuahua cheese, and bean puree, as well as your choice of proteins. * note - beans are cooked with ham hocks.
Nacho Libre Platter$19.00
Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.
Taco al Pastor (c)$6.00
We take pork shoulder and cook it (confit style) in Manteca. The rich pork is then covered in our Al Pastor marinade, which gets a great red color from achiote paste and great spice from Chipotle peppers that is balanced by the sweetness of the pineapple. To this spicy meat mixture, we add grilled white onion and sweet grilled pineapple, it’s finished with cilantro, radish and lime wedge.
More about Deep South Taco
Break'n Eggs Creperie image

 

Break'n Eggs Creperie

1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buttermilk Pancakes$12.50
Choice of 3 Plain, Banana, or Chocolate Pancakes, served with fresh fruit and pure Maple Syrup
(34A) Nutella/Strawberries$8.75
w/ whipped cream
Local Breakfast$11.95
Two Eggs, choice of Peameal Bacon, Bacon or Sausage, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, Fresh Fruit and crispy Breakfast Potatoes
More about Break'n Eggs Creperie
Big Mood image

 

Big Mood

423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
KALE CAESAR SALAD$13.95
SHREDDED KALE & ROMAINE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, HEMP PARMESAN, BACON PIECES, CROUTONS, LIME CAESAR
GOOD MOOD BOWL$12.95
RICE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, VEGETABLES, FRESH TOMATO SALSA, MOOD SAUCE
MAC SIDE$6.95
A SIDE PORTION OF OUR MAC & CHEESE
More about Big Mood
Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
M House Coffee$3.05
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
More about Spot Coffee
Lago 210 image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago 210

4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SHRIMP & GRITS$29.00
Garlicky shrimp, cheddar grits, blistered tomatoes, salsa Verde, B.A.B.S Andouille
SHORT RIBS$39.00
Red wine braised short ribs over local root vegetable hash, and seasonal vegetables
ALL THE DIPS$16.00
Homemade hummus, bruschetta & roasted pepper feta dip, served with naan & sweet potato flatbread
More about Lago 210
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
crispy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce, chunky blue cheese dressing
Turkey Club$12.00
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, triple stacked sourdough
Jerk Avocado$9.00
avocado, mayo, basil, jerk spice, sourdough
add turkey and cheddar/$3
More about Swan Street Diner
Break'N Eggs Creperie image

 

Break'N Eggs Creperie

5235 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buttermilk Pancakes$12.50
Choice of 3 Plain, Banana, or Chocolate Pancakes, served with fresh fruit and pure Maple Syrup
Local Breakfast$11.95
Two Eggs, choice of Peameal Bacon, Bacon or Sausage, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, Fresh Fruit and crispy Breakfast Potatoes
French Toast$11.95
Three thick slices of French Bread soaked in a vanilla custard grilled and served with Home-made Strawberry Honey butter, fresh fruit and local NY State Maple Syrup
More about Break'N Eggs Creperie
This Little Pig image

 

This Little Pig

4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken BLT Nashville Hot$18.00
crispy, buttermilk-battered chicken thigh, awesome sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, house roll, house fries or house salad
Shrimp and Lobster with Spinach Risotto$30.00
shrimp, lobster, tomato, garlic, fennel, white wine, spinach, white wine, risotto, pecorino-romano
Blueberry Bacon Bones
st. louis ribs house-cured with brown sugar and hickory smoked. Tastes like bacon, eats like ribs! With choice of two sides, house pickles
More about This Little Pig
Spot Coffee image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

1 Delaware Road, Kenmore

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
M Japanese Style Iced Coffee$3.65
T House Coffee$2.25
BLT$6.85
More about Spot Coffee
Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar image

 

Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar

701 Seneca St., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Multigrain$10.50
Turkey, Arugula, Basil, Tomato, Provolone, Honey Mustard on Multigrain Bread
Kornerstone Club$10.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Tomato, Ham, Sprouts, Mayo on Multigrain Bread
Italian Veggie$10.50
Sundried Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach on Garlic Tuscan Bread
More about Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tea$3.65
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
More about Spot Coffee
Manna@Northland image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Manna@Northland

683 Northland Ave, Buffalo

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Sausage (1)$3.00
1 Beef Sausage
Nutty Pecan Waffle (1)$6.00
More about Manna@Northland
Restaurant banner

 

Amy's Place

3234 Main St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lentil-Berry Sandwich$10.99
lentils, bulgar(wheatberries), mixed greens, tomato, hot sauce, house dressing rolled in a spinach flat bread
falafel sandwich$9.75
falafel balls, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber,tahini and house dressing, rolled in a pita.
Falafel ball- ground fava beans, chickpeas, parsley, spices, rolled into balls and deep fried
Curly Q French Fries
More about Amy's Place

Map

Map

