Buffalo burger restaurants you'll love

Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Swiss, Mushroom Burger$12.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon French Fries
Pittsburgh Steak Salad$14.00
Wae Fries, Tomoato, French Riviera Dressing, Cheddar Cheese
Classic Cheese Burger$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, French Fries
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat & Cheese Burrito$4.25
Our seasoned ground beef with cheese ONLY in a 10" flour tortilla
Regular Taco$2.75
Seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato
6-inch soft shell unless otherwise noted
Regular Burrito$4.25
Our seasoned ground beef with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
BurgerIM image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM

1460 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (322 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Box$38.99
Angus Beef$7.99
Half & Half$3.79
More about BurgerIM
Mister Sizzle's image

FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mister Sizzle's

346 Connecticut Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Saucy Cowboy$12.00
Brioche Roll, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Pickle
Mister Fun Guy$10.00
Brioche Roll, Beef Patty, Provolone, Sautéed Mushroom, Onion, Mayo
Butter Burger$9.25
Brioche Roll, Beef Patty, Butter, American Cheese, Sautéed Onion
More about Mister Sizzle's
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
crispy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce, chunky blue cheese dressing
Turkey Club$12.00
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, triple stacked sourdough
Jerk Avocado$9.00
avocado, mayo, basil, jerk spice, sourdough
add turkey and cheddar/$3
More about Swan Street Diner
Resurgence Brewing Company image

 

Resurgence Brewing Company

55 Chicago St, Buffalo

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand-breaded fried chicken thigh with house rub, surge sauce, lettuce, and pickles on a brioche bun
Chicago St. Burger$15.00
2 Smashed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Thousand Island, Onion, Lettuce & Pickles
Giant Soft Pretzel$12.00
Served With Beer Cheese & Honey Mustard
More about Resurgence Brewing Company
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.4 (3274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jr Classic ;$5.99
A delicious burger for our smaller guests!
Classic 1/3 lb ;$12.29
Hand Crafted, 100% Angus Beef!
Never Frozen. Made to Order.
Choice of side item!
Chicken Finger Basket;$11.99
Breaded Chicken Fingers. Fried in Peanut Oil. Choice of 2 sauces on the side.
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs

707 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Joker Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with American cheese, joker sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and sesame seeds
Honey Butter Sweet Fries$5.49
Hand cut sweet fries served with a side of honey butter
Cheeseburger$6.99
Single beef patty topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, diced onion, pickles
More about Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chris NY Sandwich Co

395 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
More about Chris NY Sandwich Co

