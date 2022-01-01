Buffalo burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Buffalo
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Popular items
|Bacon, Swiss, Mushroom Burger
|$12.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon French Fries
|Pittsburgh Steak Salad
|$14.00
Wae Fries, Tomoato, French Riviera Dressing, Cheddar Cheese
|Classic Cheese Burger
|$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, French Fries
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Popular items
|Meat & Cheese Burrito
|$4.25
Our seasoned ground beef with cheese ONLY in a 10" flour tortilla
|Regular Taco
|$2.75
Seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato
6-inch soft shell unless otherwise noted
|Regular Burrito
|$4.25
Our seasoned ground beef with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
More about BurgerIM
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerIM
1460 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Family Box
|$38.99
|Angus Beef
|$7.99
|Half & Half
|$3.79
More about Mister Sizzle's
FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mister Sizzle's
346 Connecticut Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Saucy Cowboy
|$12.00
Brioche Roll, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Pickle
|Mister Fun Guy
|$10.00
Brioche Roll, Beef Patty, Provolone, Sautéed Mushroom, Onion, Mayo
|Butter Burger
|$9.25
Brioche Roll, Beef Patty, Butter, American Cheese, Sautéed Onion
More about Swan Street Diner
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
crispy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce, chunky blue cheese dressing
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, triple stacked sourdough
|Jerk Avocado
|$9.00
avocado, mayo, basil, jerk spice, sourdough
add turkey and cheddar/$3
More about Resurgence Brewing Company
Resurgence Brewing Company
55 Chicago St, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand-breaded fried chicken thigh with house rub, surge sauce, lettuce, and pickles on a brioche bun
|Chicago St. Burger
|$15.00
2 Smashed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Thousand Island, Onion, Lettuce & Pickles
|Giant Soft Pretzel
|$12.00
Served With Beer Cheese & Honey Mustard
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Popular items
|Jr Classic ;
|$5.99
A delicious burger for our smaller guests!
|Classic 1/3 lb ;
|$12.29
Hand Crafted, 100% Angus Beef!
Never Frozen. Made to Order.
Choice of side item!
|Chicken Finger Basket;
|$11.99
Breaded Chicken Fingers. Fried in Peanut Oil. Choice of 2 sauces on the side.
More about Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs
707 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo
|Popular items
|Joker Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with American cheese, joker sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and sesame seeds
|Honey Butter Sweet Fries
|$5.49
Hand cut sweet fries served with a side of honey butter
|Cheeseburger
|$6.99
Single beef patty topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, diced onion, pickles