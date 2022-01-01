Buffalo Chicken restaurants you'll love

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Buffalo

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
17" Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza$20.05
Side Blue Cheese$1.00
15" Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza Medium$17.50
More about Mister Pizza
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chopped Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
Brisket Plate$19.00
30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Bar Bill image

 

Bar Bill

8326 Main Street, Clarence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef on Weck - Mini$8.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & carved while you wait. Served with a Pickle
Waffle Fries$4.49
All battered & seasoned
Wings - 20$31.95
Served with our homemade bleu cheese
More about Bar Bill
Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries
Whole Cheese Pepperoni$25.88
Single Wings (10pc)$15.91
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Cheese + 1 Topping$22.50
Super Saver 2$45.95
Super Saver 7$29.95
More about Just Pizza
BurgerIM image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM

1460 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (322 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Box$38.99
Angus Beef$7.99
Half & Half$3.79
More about BurgerIM
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Knot Rolls (4)$3.95
Side of pizza sauce for dipping .60
Beef Taco$4.95
Cheese, lettuce & tomato
French Fries$4.95
More about Just Pizza
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza

5433 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single(9) Wood Oven$15.00
marinated in lemon, olive oil, garlic, herbs, roasted in our wood-burning oven
Large Broccoli Rabe Pizza$24.95
sausage, garlic evoo, hot roasted banana peppers, mozzarella
Italian Salad
V | GF
More about Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
Duffs Famous Wings image

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beef on Weck$11.99
Another Buffalo favorite! Trimmed and seasoned angus beef, seared and 24-hour slow cooked.
Large Fries$5.99
Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato
Small Fries$4.49
Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Single Chicken Finger$12.95
5 chicken finger with your choice of sauce, steak cut fries, blue cheese, celery
French Fries$5.50
Steak cut French fries
Large Cheese & 1 Topping$18.95
Our daily made pizza dough, homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings.
More about Pat's Pizzeria

