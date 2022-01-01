Buffalo Chicken restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|17" Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza
|$20.05
|Side Blue Cheese
|$1.00
|15" Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza Medium
|$17.50
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|Chopped Salad
|$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
|Brisket Plate
|$19.00
30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF
Bar Bill
8326 Main Street, Clarence
|Beef on Weck - Mini
|$8.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & carved while you wait. Served with a Pickle
|Waffle Fries
|$4.49
All battered & seasoned
|Wings - 20
|$31.95
Served with our homemade bleu cheese
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|French Fries
|Whole Cheese Pepperoni
|$25.88
|Single Wings (10pc)
|$15.91
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|LG Cheese + 1 Topping
|$22.50
|Super Saver 2
|$45.95
|Super Saver 7
|$29.95
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerIM
1460 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Family Box
|$38.99
|Angus Beef
|$7.99
|Half & Half
|$3.79
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Garlic Cheese Knot Rolls (4)
|$3.95
Side of pizza sauce for dipping .60
|Beef Taco
|$4.95
Cheese, lettuce & tomato
|French Fries
|$4.95
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
5433 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Single(9) Wood Oven
|$15.00
marinated in lemon, olive oil, garlic, herbs, roasted in our wood-burning oven
|Large Broccoli Rabe Pizza
|$24.95
sausage, garlic evoo, hot roasted banana peppers, mozzarella
|Italian Salad
V | GF
Duffs Famous Wings
4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Beef on Weck
|$11.99
Another Buffalo favorite! Trimmed and seasoned angus beef, seared and 24-hour slow cooked.
|Large Fries
|$5.99
Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato
|Small Fries
|$4.49
Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pat's Pizzeria
544 Ontario Street, Buffalo
|Single Chicken Finger
|$12.95
5 chicken finger with your choice of sauce, steak cut fries, blue cheese, celery
|French Fries
|$5.50
Steak cut French fries
|Large Cheese & 1 Topping
|$18.95
Our daily made pizza dough, homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings.