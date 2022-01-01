Buffalo sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Buffalo
Bar Bill
8326 Main Street, Clarence
|Popular items
|Beef on Weck - Mini
|$8.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & carved while you wait. Served with a Pickle
|Waffle Fries
|$4.49
All battered & seasoned
|Wings - 20
|$31.95
Served with our homemade bleu cheese
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
2130 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
|Steak Souvlaki Bowl
|$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
|Gyro Bowl
|$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
235 South Elmwood, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
|Gyro Bowl
|$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Popular items
|Meat & Cheese Burrito
|$4.25
Our seasoned ground beef with cheese ONLY in a 10" flour tortilla
|Regular Taco
|$2.75
Seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato
6-inch soft shell unless otherwise noted
|Regular Burrito
|$4.25
Our seasoned ground beef with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
The Kitchen at Premier Gourmet
3904 Maple Road, Amherst
|Popular items
|Classic Ham Sandwich
|$8.99
Ham and Provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served on a ciabatta roll with mayo and deli mustard.
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$10.99
White flatbread, Oil, House Mozzarella Blend, and Buffalo Chicken, topped with crumbled blue cheese and celery.
|Premier Cobb Salad
|$12.99
Romaine and spring mix lettuces, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, crumbled blue cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion and our house made balsamic vinaigrette.
Jim's SteakOut
2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda
|Popular items
|Regular French Fries
|$2.99
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
|Steak Hoagie 12"
|$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
|Chicken Finger Sub 6"
|$7.49
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
Jim's SteakOut
3094 Main Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chicken Finger Sub 6"
|$7.49
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
|Steak Hoagie 12"
|$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
|Chicken Finger Sub 12"
|$10.99
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
Spot Coffee
1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Breakfast Wrap
|$6.85
|Cajun Turkey Club
|$12.40
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.35
Big Mood
423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|KALE CAESAR SALAD
|$13.95
SHREDDED KALE & ROMAINE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, HEMP PARMESAN, BACON PIECES, CROUTONS, LIME CAESAR
|GOOD MOOD BOWL
|$12.95
RICE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, VEGETABLES, FRESH TOMATO SALSA, MOOD SAUCE
|MAC SIDE
|$6.95
A SIDE PORTION OF OUR MAC & CHEESE
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$5.00
1lb of crispy french fries.
|10 Wings
|$15.00
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Sub
|$13.00
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
|Fish Taco
|$4.50
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled crispy haddock, shredded cabbage, pink sauce and tomatillo salsa
|Turkey Sub
|$10.75
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|I Love Lucy
|$10.50
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on toasted multi-grain.
|Frank Stallone
|$11.25
Chopped steak with peppers, onions, and melted mozzarella on a hoagie.
|Sweet Baby James
|$10.25
Grilled chicken, crispy avocado, chipotle ranch, romaine, cheddar cheese, red onion, and tomato.
Spot Coffee
765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.35
|M House Coffee
|$3.05
|Breakfast Wrap
|$6.85
Jim's SteakOut
4000 Seneca St, West Seneca
|Popular items
|5 Finger Dinner
|$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
|Philly 12"
|$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
|Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"
|$12.99
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Griddle & Greens
125 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|No. 61 Classic 🥕
|$9.95
Country White ~ American ~ Choice of Soup and Small Side
|No. 63 Frisco Dipper 🥕
|$10.95
Sourdough ~ Provolone ~ Choice of Soup and Small Side
|Shroomtastic 🥕
Old school blended cream of mushroom soup with a hint of garlic, onions and Marsala. C'est Magnifique!
Jim's SteakOut
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Stinger Sub 12"
|$12.89
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Stinger Hoagie 12"
|$13.59
Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, Frank's Red Hot, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Regular French Fries
|$2.99
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
Joe's Deli
818 Ellicott street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Jimmy's Cuban
|$8.99
Marinated pork loin, Sahlen's ham, lorraine swiss, sliced dill pickles, and honey mustard on grilled ciabatta.
|Chicken Caesar
|$7.99
Crisp romaine hearts, grilled chicken breast, and shredded asiago cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.
|Sweet Baby James
|$8.75
Grilled chicken, crispy avocado, chipotle ranch, romaine, cheddar cheese, red onion, and tomato.
Jim's SteakOut
3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst
|Popular items
|Lg French Fries
|$4.49
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
|Stinger Hoagie 12"
|$13.59
Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, Frank's Red Hot, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Regular French Fries
|$2.99
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
Jim's SteakOut
2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Philly 12"
|$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
|Stinger Sub 12"
|$12.89
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"
|$12.99
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
3860 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
|Steak Souvlaki Bowl
|$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
|Gyro Bowl
|$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
Jim's SteakOut
2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Popular items
|Philly 12"
|$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
|Jims Bleu Sub 12"
|$11.59
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
|5 Finger Dinner
|$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
5493 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki Bowl
|$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
|Falafel
|$12.85
All natural blend of veggies & beans, spiced and cooked to a perfect crisp. GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$11.75
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Spot Coffee
5205 Transit Road, Clarence
|Popular items
|Breakfast Wrap
|$6.85
|M Latte
|$5.30
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.35
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
1395 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
|Steak Souvlaki Bowl
|$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
Jim's SteakOut
92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo
|Popular items
|5 Finger Dinner
|$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
|Jims Bleu Sub 12"
|$11.59
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
|Philly 12"
|$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
Jim's SteakOut
938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Steak Hoagie 12"
|$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
|Turkey Sub 12"
|$8.99
Mouthwatering Smoked Turkey topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|5 Finger Dinner
|$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
Tappo Italian Restaurant
338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.00
Italian bread with garlic butter topped with mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses, baked until golden and cut into 8 slices. Vegetarian & Nut Free.
|Lasagna (Beef, Pork & Cheese)
|$18.00
layered pasta, cheeses, meat and sauce, baked and served with our traditional red sauce. Nut Free.
|Five Hand-Made Meatballs
|$11.00
hand-made beef & pork meatballs in our traditional red sauce with parmesan cheese. Nut Free.
Spot Coffee
227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Tea
|$3.65
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.35
|Breakfast Wrap
|$6.85
