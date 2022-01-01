Buffalo sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Buffalo

Bar Bill image

 

Bar Bill

8326 Main Street, Clarence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef on Weck - Mini$8.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & carved while you wait. Served with a Pickle
Waffle Fries$4.49
All battered & seasoned
Wings - 20$31.95
Served with our homemade bleu cheese
More about Bar Bill
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

2130 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
Steak Souvlaki Bowl$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
Gyro Bowl$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

235 South Elmwood, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
Gyro Bowl$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
Chicken Souvlaki$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat & Cheese Burrito$4.25
Our seasoned ground beef with cheese ONLY in a 10" flour tortilla
Regular Taco$2.75
Seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato
6-inch soft shell unless otherwise noted
Regular Burrito$4.25
Our seasoned ground beef with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
The Kitchen at Premier Gourmet image

 

The Kitchen at Premier Gourmet

3904 Maple Road, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Ham Sandwich$8.99
Ham and Provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served on a ciabatta roll with mayo and deli mustard.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$10.99
White flatbread, Oil, House Mozzarella Blend, and Buffalo Chicken, topped with crumbled blue cheese and celery.
Premier Cobb Salad$12.99
Romaine and spring mix lettuces, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, crumbled blue cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion and our house made balsamic vinaigrette.
More about The Kitchen at Premier Gourmet
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular French Fries$2.99
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
Steak Hoagie 12"$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
Chicken Finger Sub 6"$7.49
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

3094 Main Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (9036 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Finger Sub 6"$7.49
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
Steak Hoagie 12"$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
Chicken Finger Sub 12"$10.99
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
Cajun Turkey Club$12.40
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
More about Spot Coffee
Big Mood image

 

Big Mood

423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
KALE CAESAR SALAD$13.95
SHREDDED KALE & ROMAINE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, HEMP PARMESAN, BACON PIECES, CROUTONS, LIME CAESAR
GOOD MOOD BOWL$12.95
RICE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, VEGETABLES, FRESH TOMATO SALSA, MOOD SAUCE
MAC SIDE$6.95
A SIDE PORTION OF OUR MAC & CHEESE
More about Big Mood
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$5.00
1lb of crispy french fries.
10 Wings$15.00
Large Cheese Pizza$17.00
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tender Sub$13.00
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Fish Taco$4.50
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled crispy haddock, shredded cabbage, pink sauce and tomatillo salsa
Turkey Sub$10.75
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
Joe's Deli image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
I Love Lucy$10.50
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on toasted multi-grain.
Frank Stallone$11.25
Chopped steak with peppers, onions, and melted mozzarella on a hoagie.
Sweet Baby James$10.25
Grilled chicken, crispy avocado, chipotle ranch, romaine, cheddar cheese, red onion, and tomato.
More about Joe's Deli
Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
M House Coffee$3.05
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
More about Spot Coffee
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

4000 Seneca St, West Seneca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Finger Dinner$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
Philly 12"$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"$12.99
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Griddle & Greens image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Griddle & Greens

125 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.9 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
No. 61 Classic 🥕$9.95
Country White ~ American ~ Choice of Soup and Small Side
No. 63 Frisco Dipper 🥕$10.95
Sourdough ~ Provolone ~ Choice of Soup and Small Side
Shroomtastic 🥕
Old school blended cream of mushroom soup with a hint of garlic, onions and Marsala. C'est Magnifique!
More about Griddle & Greens
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

194 Allen Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stinger Sub 12"$12.89
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Stinger Hoagie 12"$13.59
Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, Frank's Red Hot, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Regular French Fries$2.99
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Joe's Deli image

 

Joe's Deli

818 Ellicott street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jimmy's Cuban$8.99
Marinated pork loin, Sahlen's ham, lorraine swiss, sliced dill pickles, and honey mustard on grilled ciabatta.
Chicken Caesar$7.99
Crisp romaine hearts, grilled chicken breast, and shredded asiago cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.
Sweet Baby James$8.75
Grilled chicken, crispy avocado, chipotle ranch, romaine, cheddar cheese, red onion, and tomato.
More about Joe's Deli
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lg French Fries$4.49
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
Stinger Hoagie 12"$13.59
Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, Frank's Red Hot, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Regular French Fries$2.99
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6935 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Philly 12"$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
Stinger Sub 12"$12.89
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"$12.99
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

3860 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Steak Souvlaki Bowl$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
Gyro Bowl$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly 12"$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
Jims Bleu Sub 12"$11.59
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
5 Finger Dinner$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
More about Jim's SteakOut
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

5493 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki Bowl$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Falafel$12.85
All natural blend of veggies & beans, spiced and cooked to a perfect crisp. GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN
Chicken Souvlaki$11.75
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

5205 Transit Road, Clarence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
M Latte$5.30
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
More about Spot Coffee
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

1395 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.4 (1674 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Steak Souvlaki Bowl$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Finger Dinner$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
Jims Bleu Sub 12"$11.59
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
Philly 12"$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6065 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Hoagie 12"$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
Turkey Sub 12"$8.99
Mouthwatering Smoked Turkey topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
5 Finger Dinner$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
More about Jim's SteakOut
Tappo Italian Restaurant image

 

Tappo Italian Restaurant

338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Italian bread with garlic butter topped with mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses, baked until golden and cut into 8 slices. Vegetarian & Nut Free.
Lasagna (Beef, Pork & Cheese)$18.00
layered pasta, cheeses, meat and sauce, baked and served with our traditional red sauce. Nut Free.
Five Hand-Made Meatballs$11.00
hand-made beef & pork meatballs in our traditional red sauce with parmesan cheese. Nut Free.
More about Tappo Italian Restaurant
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tea$3.65
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
More about Spot Coffee
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

1526 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

520 Lee Entrance, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Buffalo

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Souvlaki

French Fries

Shawarma

Steak Bowls

Steak Subs

Paninis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Depew

No reviews yet

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston