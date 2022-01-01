Buffalo Greek restaurants you'll love

Must-try Greek restaurants in Buffalo

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

2130 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
Steak Souvlaki Bowl$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
Gyro Bowl$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

235 South Elmwood, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
Gyro Bowl$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
Chicken Souvlaki$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Souvlaki Fast image

 

Souvlaki Fast

617 Main street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$10.49
Marinated chicken breast
Chicken Fingers$7.99
Breaded chicken breast tenders served with fries
50/50 Gyro Platter$10.49
Half beef/lamb gyro, and half chicken gyro
More about Souvlaki Fast
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef & Chicken Souvlaki Dinner$19.99
Fire-grilled marinated chicken tenders and sirloin beef cubes served with creamy dill sauce.
Chicken Souvlaki Melt$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken tenders with feta cheese, tomatoes, and creamy dill sauce.
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken tenders wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and creamy dill sauce.
More about Mythos
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

3860 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Steak Souvlaki Bowl$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
Gyro Bowl$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

5493 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki Bowl$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Falafel$12.85
All natural blend of veggies & beans, spiced and cooked to a perfect crisp. GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN
Chicken Souvlaki$11.75
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

1395 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.4 (1674 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Steak Souvlaki Bowl$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Towne Restaurant image

 

Towne Restaurant

186 Allen Street, Buffalo

Avg 3.9 (868 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pasta Orzo (SP)$11.95
with mushrooms and lemon sauce.
Chx Alfredo (DN)$16.95
Fettuccini, cream and Broccoli. Served with a salad
Peanut Butter Pie$7.50
Creamy peanut butter mousse and silky milk chocolate fill a chocolate cookie crust and are topped with chocolate, caramel Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and decadent peanut butter drizzle
More about Towne Restaurant
The Pita Place image

 

The Pita Place

412 Evans St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Souvlaki Salad$8.75
(GF) Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Parsley, Feta & Olives, Topped w/ choice of meat, served with Pita
Lebanese Spinach Pie$3.99
(V) Spinach, Onions & Spices
$ Gabriella's Grape Leaves (6)$4.50
(GF) Stuffed with rice, tomatoes, onions, and parsley
More about The Pita Place
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

1526 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

520 Lee Entrance, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

