Buffalo Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Buffalo

Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Bing$17.99
A Strip Steak with stuffed hot banana pepper and melted Mozzarella. Served on a fresh seeded garlic roll with french fries or choice of one side.
10 Wings$16.99
Hot, Medium, Mild, Italian Style, BBQ $1.49
5 Fingers$12.99
Served with french fries
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Cheese + 1 Topping$22.50
Super Saver 2$45.95
Super Saver 7$29.95
More about Just Pizza
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$5.00
1lb of crispy french fries.
10 Wings$15.00
Large Cheese Pizza$17.00
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse image

 

Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse

5110 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$18.90
mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, margherita pepperoni, spicy honey drizzle
Giancarlo's Burger$26.90
10oz certified angus prime steak burger, aged white cheddar cheese, dry aged bacon, crispy onion strings, house steak sauce, french fries
Meatball Gabriela$12.90
mamma’s homemade meatball, fresh ricotta, crostini, crispy parsley
More about Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse
Mulberry Italian Ristorante image

 

Mulberry Italian Ristorante

64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna

Avg 4.3 (1561 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$16.99
House Made Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce
Joe Shaw$17.99
House Made Rigatoni, Tomato Cream Sauce, Hot Cherry Peppers, Organic Chicken
Meatball$6.99
Our Famous Huge Meatball
More about Mulberry Italian Ristorante
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image

 

Bobby J's Italian American Grille

204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti & Meatballs Parmigiana$17.99
Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Stuffed Banana Peppers- Voted Buffalo's Best!$14.50
Semi-hot peppers filled with imported cheeses. Sauteed with garlic & extra virgin olive oil. Served with Italian bread.
Homemade Manicotti & Meatballs$18.99
2 Homemade crepes filled with seasoned ricotta cheese. Served with 2 homemade meatballs & red sauce.
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3035 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Bread Stick$0.50
One Garlic Bread Stick
Fish Fry (Wednesday & Friday Only)$16.00
Beer Battered Fish Fry with french fries, coleslaw, and tarter sauce. (Wednesday & Friday Only)
Deluxe Sandwich Drop-Off$15.25
** BLACKENED CHICKEN FOCACCIA- Cajun seasoned Chicken Breast with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, sliced red onion, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing on homemade focaccia bread. ** PORTOBELLO MELT FOCACCIA- Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, mixed greens, garlic mayonnaise spread with melted Fontina cheese served on homemade focaccia bread. ** TURKEY FOCACCIA* Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, lettuce, tomato, melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Homemade Focaccia Bread with cranberry Mayonnaise. ** HAM FOCACCIA- Thinly sliced Ham, melted Provolone, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Homemade Focaccia Bread with pesto mayonnaise.
More about My Tomato Pie
D'Avolio - Williamsville image

 

D'Avolio - Williamsville

5409 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DANNYS STEAK & CHEESE$17.95
WHITE OLIVE OIL SAUCE, SWISS AMERICAN CHEESE, STEAK & ARUGULA
GREEK SALAD$15.95
ROMAINE MIX, CHICKEN, FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, TOMATO, RED ONION with GREEK DRESSING
SANDWICH$13.95
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery image

 

Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery

930 Maple Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Course Single Dinner
5 Course Dinner For Two
Choice of appetizer, soup, salad, starch.
Includes grilled vegetables, bread and pesto and chocolate covered strawberries for dessert
Valentine's Day 5 Course Dinner For Two
ONLY AVAILABLE Sat 2/12 & Mon 2/14
5 Course Dinner For Two
Choice of appetizer, salad, starch.
Includes grilled vegetables, bread and pesto and chocolate covered strawberries for dessert
Lobster Tail (6oz)$21.95
More about Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery
Tappo Italian Restaurant image

 

Tappo Italian Restaurant

338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Italian bread with garlic butter topped with mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses, baked until golden and cut into 8 slices. Vegetarian & Nut Free.
Lasagna (Beef, Pork & Cheese)$18.00
layered pasta, cheeses, meat and sauce, baked and served with our traditional red sauce. Nut Free.
Five Hand-Made Meatballs$11.00
hand-made beef & pork meatballs in our traditional red sauce with parmesan cheese. Nut Free.
More about Tappo Italian Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Buffalo

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Souvlaki

French Fries

Shawarma

Steak Bowls

Steak Subs

Paninis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Depew

No reviews yet

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston