Buffalo Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Buffalo
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Popular items
|The Bing
|$17.99
A Strip Steak with stuffed hot banana pepper and melted Mozzarella. Served on a fresh seeded garlic roll with french fries or choice of one side.
|10 Wings
|$16.99
Hot, Medium, Mild, Italian Style, BBQ $1.49
|5 Fingers
|$12.99
Served with french fries
More about Just Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|LG Cheese + 1 Topping
|$22.50
|Super Saver 2
|$45.95
|Super Saver 7
|$29.95
More about Wise Guys Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$5.00
1lb of crispy french fries.
|10 Wings
|$15.00
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
More about Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse
Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse
5110 Main Street, Williamsville
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$18.90
mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, margherita pepperoni, spicy honey drizzle
|Giancarlo's Burger
|$26.90
10oz certified angus prime steak burger, aged white cheddar cheese, dry aged bacon, crispy onion strings, house steak sauce, french fries
|Meatball Gabriela
|$12.90
mamma’s homemade meatball, fresh ricotta, crostini, crispy parsley
More about Mulberry Italian Ristorante
Mulberry Italian Ristorante
64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$16.99
House Made Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce
|Joe Shaw
|$17.99
House Made Rigatoni, Tomato Cream Sauce, Hot Cherry Peppers, Organic Chicken
|Meatball
|$6.99
Our Famous Huge Meatball
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Bobby J's Italian American Grille
204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga
|Popular items
|Spaghetti & Meatballs Parmigiana
|$17.99
Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
|Stuffed Banana Peppers- Voted Buffalo's Best!
|$14.50
Semi-hot peppers filled with imported cheeses. Sauteed with garlic & extra virgin olive oil. Served with Italian bread.
|Homemade Manicotti & Meatballs
|$18.99
2 Homemade crepes filled with seasoned ricotta cheese. Served with 2 homemade meatballs & red sauce.
More about My Tomato Pie
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3035 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread Stick
|$0.50
One Garlic Bread Stick
|Fish Fry (Wednesday & Friday Only)
|$16.00
Beer Battered Fish Fry with french fries, coleslaw, and tarter sauce. (Wednesday & Friday Only)
|Deluxe Sandwich Drop-Off
|$15.25
** BLACKENED CHICKEN FOCACCIA- Cajun seasoned Chicken Breast with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, sliced red onion, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing on homemade focaccia bread. ** PORTOBELLO MELT FOCACCIA- Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, mixed greens, garlic mayonnaise spread with melted Fontina cheese served on homemade focaccia bread. ** TURKEY FOCACCIA* Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, lettuce, tomato, melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Homemade Focaccia Bread with cranberry Mayonnaise. ** HAM FOCACCIA- Thinly sliced Ham, melted Provolone, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Homemade Focaccia Bread with pesto mayonnaise.
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
D'Avolio - Williamsville
5409 Main St, Williamsville
|Popular items
|DANNYS STEAK & CHEESE
|$17.95
WHITE OLIVE OIL SAUCE, SWISS AMERICAN CHEESE, STEAK & ARUGULA
|GREEK SALAD
|$15.95
ROMAINE MIX, CHICKEN, FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, TOMATO, RED ONION with GREEK DRESSING
|SANDWICH
|$13.95
More about Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery
Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery
930 Maple Road, Williamsville
|Popular items
|5 Course Single Dinner
5 Course Dinner For Two
Choice of appetizer, soup, salad, starch.
Includes grilled vegetables, bread and pesto and chocolate covered strawberries for dessert
|Valentine's Day 5 Course Dinner For Two
ONLY AVAILABLE Sat 2/12 & Mon 2/14
5 Course Dinner For Two
Choice of appetizer, salad, starch.
Includes grilled vegetables, bread and pesto and chocolate covered strawberries for dessert
|Lobster Tail (6oz)
|$21.95
More about Tappo Italian Restaurant
Tappo Italian Restaurant
338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.00
Italian bread with garlic butter topped with mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses, baked until golden and cut into 8 slices. Vegetarian & Nut Free.
|Lasagna (Beef, Pork & Cheese)
|$18.00
layered pasta, cheeses, meat and sauce, baked and served with our traditional red sauce. Nut Free.
|Five Hand-Made Meatballs
|$11.00
hand-made beef & pork meatballs in our traditional red sauce with parmesan cheese. Nut Free.