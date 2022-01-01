Buffalo Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Buffalo
More about Deep South Taco
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
|$12.00
Two grilled flour tortillas, filled with smoked cheddar, queso fresca, chihuahua cheese, and bean puree, as well as your choice of proteins. * note - beans are cooked with ham hocks.
|Nacho Libre Platter
|$19.00
Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.
|Taco al Pastor (c)
|$6.00
We take pork shoulder and cook it (confit style) in Manteca. The rich pork is then covered in our Al Pastor marinade, which gets a great red color from achiote paste and great spice from Chipotle peppers that is balanced by the sweetness of the pineapple. To this spicy meat mixture, we add grilled white onion and sweet grilled pineapple, it’s finished with cilantro, radish and lime wedge.
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Popular items
|Meat & Cheese Burrito
|$4.25
Our seasoned ground beef with cheese ONLY in a 10" flour tortilla
|Regular Taco
|$2.75
Seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato
6-inch soft shell unless otherwise noted
|Regular Burrito
|$4.25
Our seasoned ground beef with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
More about Jim's SteakOut
Jim's SteakOut
2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda
|Popular items
|Regular French Fries
|$2.99
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
|Steak Hoagie 12"
|$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
|Chicken Finger Sub 6"
|$7.49
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
More about Jim's SteakOut
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
3094 Main Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chicken Finger Sub 6"
|$7.49
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
|Steak Hoagie 12"
|$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
|Chicken Finger Sub 12"
|$10.99
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Sub
|$13.00
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
|Fish Taco
|$4.50
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled crispy haddock, shredded cabbage, pink sauce and tomatillo salsa
|Turkey Sub
|$10.75
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
More about Jim's SteakOut
Jim's SteakOut
4000 Seneca St, West Seneca
|Popular items
|5 Finger Dinner
|$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
|Philly 12"
|$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
|Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"
|$12.99
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Jim's SteakOut
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Stinger Sub 12"
|$12.89
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Stinger Hoagie 12"
|$13.59
Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, Frank's Red Hot, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Regular French Fries
|$2.99
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
More about Just Pizza
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Knot Rolls (4)
|$3.95
Side of pizza sauce for dipping .60
|Beef Taco
|$4.95
Cheese, lettuce & tomato
|French Fries
|$4.95
More about Jim's SteakOut
Jim's SteakOut
3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst
|Popular items
|Lg French Fries
|$4.49
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
|Stinger Hoagie 12"
|$13.59
Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, Frank's Red Hot, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Regular French Fries
|$2.99
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
More about Deep South Taco
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
291 Ellicott St, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Nacho Libre Platter
|$19.00
Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.
|Taco de Carnitas (c)
|$5.00
We start by coating tender pork shoulder in a dry rub of salt, bay leaves and garlic; Letting it cure for at least 24 hr hours. After its cured we confit the pork in seasoned Manteca (we love Manteca, if you couldn’t tell). Then, this scrumptious pork is slow braised in a mixture of oranges, Pasilla chiles, Arbol chiles and cinnamon. When plating this yummy taco for your guest, we top this lip-smacking meat with our Housemade Guajillo Serrano Salsa, diced white onion, fresh cilantro, radish and a lime garnish.
|Taco de Pescado (f)
|$7.00
Our Grilled Pescado Taco is given a healthy dose of our spicy fish seasoning and grilled to perfection. Our hearty Crispy Pescado Taco is given a dusting of salt and pepper, dunked in Dos Equis Amber Beer Batter and crisped to a delicious golden brown. Both tacos are served on our house-made corn tortillas and given a healthy portion of our delicious, savoy Chipotle Mayo. Both Crispy and Grilled Pescado Tacos are dressed with a generous portion of fresh cabbage slaw, mixed with crisp shaved red onion, sprinkled with salt and pepper, tossed in our Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette finally topped with cilantro, radish and garnished with a lime wedge.
LSS - The Crispy Pescado taco is contains gluten and cannot be amended to be without.
More about Jim's SteakOut
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Philly 12"
|$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
|Stinger Sub 12"
|$12.89
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"
|$12.99
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Jim's SteakOut
2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Popular items
|Philly 12"
|$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
|Jims Bleu Sub 12"
|$11.59
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
|5 Finger Dinner
|$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
More about Jim's SteakOut
Jim's SteakOut
92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo
|Popular items
|5 Finger Dinner
|$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
|Jims Bleu Sub 12"
|$11.59
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
|Philly 12"
|$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
More about Jim's SteakOut
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Steak Hoagie 12"
|$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
|Turkey Sub 12"
|$8.99
Mouthwatering Smoked Turkey topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|5 Finger Dinner
|$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).