Buffalo Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Buffalo

Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 3.8 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadillas$12.00
Two grilled flour tortillas, filled with smoked cheddar, queso fresca, chihuahua cheese, and bean puree, as well as your choice of proteins. * note - beans are cooked with ham hocks.
Nacho Libre Platter$19.00
Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.
Taco al Pastor (c)$6.00
We take pork shoulder and cook it (confit style) in Manteca. The rich pork is then covered in our Al Pastor marinade, which gets a great red color from achiote paste and great spice from Chipotle peppers that is balanced by the sweetness of the pineapple. To this spicy meat mixture, we add grilled white onion and sweet grilled pineapple, it’s finished with cilantro, radish and lime wedge.
More about Deep South Taco
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat & Cheese Burrito$4.25
Our seasoned ground beef with cheese ONLY in a 10" flour tortilla
Regular Taco$2.75
Seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato
6-inch soft shell unless otherwise noted
Regular Burrito$4.25
Our seasoned ground beef with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular French Fries$2.99
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
Steak Hoagie 12"$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
Chicken Finger Sub 6"$7.49
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

3094 Main Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (9036 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Finger Sub 6"$7.49
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
Steak Hoagie 12"$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
Chicken Finger Sub 12"$10.99
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tender Sub$13.00
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Fish Taco$4.50
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled crispy haddock, shredded cabbage, pink sauce and tomatillo salsa
Turkey Sub$10.75
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

4000 Seneca St, West Seneca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Finger Dinner$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
Philly 12"$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"$12.99
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

194 Allen Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stinger Sub 12"$12.89
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Stinger Hoagie 12"$13.59
Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, Frank's Red Hot, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Regular French Fries$2.99
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Knot Rolls (4)$3.95
Side of pizza sauce for dipping .60
Beef Taco$4.95
Cheese, lettuce & tomato
French Fries$4.95
More about Just Pizza
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lg French Fries$4.49
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
Stinger Hoagie 12"$13.59
Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, Frank's Red Hot, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Regular French Fries$2.99
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St, Buffalo

Avg 4 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nacho Libre Platter$19.00
Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.
Taco de Carnitas (c)$5.00
We start by coating tender pork shoulder in a dry rub of salt, bay leaves and garlic; Letting it cure for at least 24 hr hours. After its cured we confit the pork in seasoned Manteca (we love Manteca, if you couldn’t tell). Then, this scrumptious pork is slow braised in a mixture of oranges, Pasilla chiles, Arbol chiles and cinnamon. When plating this yummy taco for your guest, we top this lip-smacking meat with our Housemade Guajillo Serrano Salsa, diced white onion, fresh cilantro, radish and a lime garnish.
Taco de Pescado (f)$7.00
Our Grilled Pescado Taco is given a healthy dose of our spicy fish seasoning and grilled to perfection. Our hearty Crispy Pescado Taco is given a dusting of salt and pepper, dunked in Dos Equis Amber Beer Batter and crisped to a delicious golden brown. Both tacos are served on our house-made corn tortillas and given a healthy portion of our delicious, savoy Chipotle Mayo. Both Crispy and Grilled Pescado Tacos are dressed with a generous portion of fresh cabbage slaw, mixed with crisp shaved red onion, sprinkled with salt and pepper, tossed in our Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette finally topped with cilantro, radish and garnished with a lime wedge.
LSS - The Crispy Pescado taco is contains gluten and cannot be amended to be without.
More about Deep South Taco
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6935 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Philly 12"$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
Stinger Sub 12"$12.89
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"$12.99
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly 12"$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
Jims Bleu Sub 12"$11.59
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
5 Finger Dinner$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Finger Dinner$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
Jims Bleu Sub 12"$11.59
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
Philly 12"$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6065 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Hoagie 12"$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
Turkey Sub 12"$8.99
Mouthwatering Smoked Turkey topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
5 Finger Dinner$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
More about Jim's SteakOut

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Buffalo

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Souvlaki

French Fries

Shawarma

Steak Bowls

Steak Subs

Paninis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Depew

No reviews yet

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston