Buffalo salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Buffalo
More about The Healthy Scratch
The Healthy Scratch
75 Main St #4, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Low Key
Kale, Spinach, Banana, Almond Milk, Rolled Oats, Pineapple
|California Turkey Sand
|$9.00
Turkey, Avocado, Sprouts, Mesclun Greens, Tomato, Onion, on Ciabatta Bread
|Cobb Fit Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, Chicken, Egg, Avocado, Red Grapes, Tomatoes, Ranch Seasoned Goat Cheese, White Balsamic Dressing
More about Bocce Club Pizza
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Half Cheese & Pepperoni
|$14.10
|Whole Cheese Pepperoni
|$25.88
|20oz
|$2.30
More about Griddle & Greens
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Griddle & Greens
125 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|No. 34 Matthew 22:21
|$11.95
Romaine ~ Grilled Chicken ~ Za'atar Breadcrumbs ~ Shaved Parmesan ~ Caesar
|Build Your Own Salad or Wrap
|$8.50
Have your salad in a bowl or wrap and customize to your heart's content.
|No. 28 Thai One On
|$11.95
Kale ~ Red Cabbage ~ Grilled Chicken ~ Red Onions ~ Cucumbers ~ Corn ~ Spicy Sunflower Seeds ~ Lime Cilantro Vinaigrette
More about Allentown Pizza
Allentown Pizza
94 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Whole Cheese Sub
|$7.25
BAKED
|Blue Cheese
|$0.75
|Hot
|$0.75
More about Newbury Salads
SALADS • CHICKEN
Newbury Salads
5429 Main Street, Williamsville
|Popular items
|Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$10.95
Romaine, herbed chicken, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek vinaigrette
|Build Your Own Salad
|$7.95
Choose your salad base, (4) regular toppings, and dressing. Additional toppings extra.
|Ocean Drive Smoothie
|$6.95
Mango, pineapple, banana, coconut water
More about The Healthy Scratch Roswell Park
The Healthy Scratch Roswell Park
128 Carlton Street, Buffalo
More about The Healthy Scratch Buffalo General
The Healthy Scratch Buffalo General
100 High Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Nutella Banana
|$6.75
English Muffin, Nutella, banana, cacao nibs, honey
|California Turkey Sand
|$9.00
Turkey, Avocado, Sprouts, Mesclun Greens, Tomato, Onion, on Ciabatta Bread
|Avocado Tomato & Egg Toast
|$7.00
Wheat Bread, Avocado, Roma Tomato, Poached Egg, Chipotle Crema