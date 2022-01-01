Buffalo Thai restaurants you'll love
Must-try Thai restaurants in Buffalo
More about May Jen Restaurant
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Popular items
|General Tso's Chicken
|$17.95
White meat chicken morsels in mildly spicy, sweet sauce. Consider our Healthy Option, Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli +$1.50
|Sesame Chicken
|$17.95
Chicken breast morsels in exquisite sweet sesame flavored sauce. Consider our Healthy Option! Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli $1.50.
|Vegetable Roll (2)
|$5.50
Vegetables wrapped in thin egg roll skin and deep fried. Nice and crispy!
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
SOUPS
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Tom Yum
|$3.95
Choice of SHRIMP (+1.00), CHICKEN, or TOFU with mushrooms in spicy hot & sour shrimp broth, garnished with scallions & Thai basil.
|Thai Roll
|$5.50
Thai chicken & pork spring rolls with surry spice and taro, served with spicy white turnip sauce
|Fresh Summer Roll
|$6.95
Lettuce, basil, mint, cucumbers, shrimp, and chicken wrapped in steamed rice paper, served with a peanut hoisin sauce.
More about Sun Cuisines
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Mango Roll
|$7.50
V/GF: Mango, avocado, sweet potato & sweet chili sauce rolled with a mango puree wrap
|Pad Thai
|$11.99
GF/V Available: Famous Thai stir fried noodles with bean sprouts, garlic, green onions, eggs, carrots & peanuts. Veg $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99
|Spring Roll - Fresh
|$7.70
V/GF: Homemade spring rolls with vegetables and/or choice of meat served with Thai sweet chilis auce and peanut sauce
More about Sun Cuisines
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
|Popular items
|Fresh Spring Roll
|$7.70
V/GF: Homemade spring rolls with vegetables and/or choice of meat served with peanut sauce.
|Mango Roll
|$7.50
V/GF: Mango, avocado, sweet potato & sweet chili sauce rolled with a mango puree wrap
|General Tso's Chicken
|$14.50
Popular / Homemade crispy chicken stir fried with ginger, garlic, chili & famous General Tso's sauce