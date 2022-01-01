Buffalo Thai restaurants you'll love

Must-try Thai restaurants in Buffalo

May Jen Restaurant image

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
General Tso's Chicken$17.95
White meat chicken morsels in mildly spicy, sweet sauce. Consider our Healthy Option, Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli +$1.50
Sesame Chicken$17.95
Chicken breast morsels in exquisite sweet sesame flavored sauce. Consider our Healthy Option! Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli $1.50.
Vegetable Roll (2)$5.50
Vegetables wrapped in thin egg roll skin and deep fried. Nice and crispy!
More about May Jen Restaurant
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image

SOUPS

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tom Yum$3.95
Choice of SHRIMP (+1.00), CHICKEN, or TOFU with mushrooms in spicy hot & sour shrimp broth, garnished with scallions & Thai basil.
Thai Roll$5.50
Thai chicken & pork spring rolls with surry spice and taro, served with spicy white turnip sauce
Fresh Summer Roll$6.95
Lettuce, basil, mint, cucumbers, shrimp, and chicken wrapped in steamed rice paper, served with a peanut hoisin sauce.
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
Sun Cuisines image

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mango Roll$7.50
V/GF: Mango, avocado, sweet potato & sweet chili sauce rolled with a mango puree wrap
Pad Thai$11.99
GF/V Available: Famous Thai stir fried noodles with bean sprouts, garlic, green onions, eggs, carrots & peanuts. Veg $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99
Spring Roll - Fresh$7.70
V/GF: Homemade spring rolls with vegetables and/or choice of meat served with Thai sweet chilis auce and peanut sauce
More about Sun Cuisines
Sun Cuisines image

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Spring Roll$7.70
V/GF: Homemade spring rolls with vegetables and/or choice of meat served with peanut sauce.
Mango Roll$7.50
V/GF: Mango, avocado, sweet potato & sweet chili sauce rolled with a mango puree wrap
General Tso's Chicken$14.50
Popular / Homemade crispy chicken stir fried with ginger, garlic, chili & famous General Tso's sauce
More about Sun Cuisines

