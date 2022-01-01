Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Black Rock
/
Buffalo
/
Black Rock
/
Cake
Black Rock restaurants that serve cake
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
Avg 4.5
(2313 reviews)
Fish Cake
$8.50
Thai deep fried fish cake served with Thai sweet chili sauce.
More about Sun Cuisines
The Dapper Goose
491 Amherst Street, Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(423 reviews)
Olive Oil Cake
$8.00
strawberry jam, whipped cream
More about The Dapper Goose
