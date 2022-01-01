Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Black Rock

Go
Black Rock restaurants
Toast

Black Rock restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Cake$8.50
Thai deep fried fish cake served with Thai sweet chili sauce.
More about Sun Cuisines
The Dapper Goose image

 

The Dapper Goose

491 Amherst Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Olive Oil Cake$8.00
strawberry jam, whipped cream
More about The Dapper Goose
Map

More near Black Rock to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston