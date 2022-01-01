Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Almond chicken in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve almond chicken

Apple Almond Chicken image

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Almond Chicken$16.99
Chicken Breast, Almonds, Raisins. Apples, White Cheddar Mashed, Seasonal Vegetable.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville image

 

Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

5601 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shaved Almond & Berry Chicken Salad$17.00
(GF) Grilled chicken served over a bed of mixed field greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh mixed berries, shaved almonds and goat cheese served with a side of our home-made berry vinaigrette dressing
More about Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

