Almond chicken in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve almond chicken
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Apple Almond Chicken
|$16.99
Chicken Breast, Almonds, Raisins. Apples, White Cheddar Mashed, Seasonal Vegetable.
More about Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
5601 Main Street, Williamsville
|Shaved Almond & Berry Chicken Salad
|$17.00
(GF) Grilled chicken served over a bed of mixed field greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh mixed berries, shaved almonds and goat cheese served with a side of our home-made berry vinaigrette dressing