Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple fritters in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve apple fritters

Flint Kitchen + Bar image

 

Flint Kitchen + Bar - 40 Fountain Plaza

40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Fritter$4.00
More about Flint Kitchen + Bar - 40 Fountain Plaza
Remedy House image

 

Remedy House - 429 Rhode Island Street

429 Rhode Island Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Fritter$5.00
More about Remedy House - 429 Rhode Island Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Jambalaya

Cashew Chicken

Ravioli

Chicken Pasta

Chocolate Milkshakes

Chips And Salsa

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston