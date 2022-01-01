Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve bean burritos

Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggy's Taco and Sub - Main St.

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Refried Bean Burrito$3.99
Vegetarian refried beans with cheese lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
Black Bean Burrito$3.99
Vegetarian whole black beans with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
Meat & Bean Burrito$4.25
Seasoned ground beef, Refried beans, cheese lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
More about Ziggy's Taco and Sub - Main St.
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs - 937 Elmwood Ave

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bean Burrito$5.00
10" tortilla filled with protein and cheese
Chicken and Bean Burrito$5.00
10" tortilla filled with protein and cheese
Beef and Bean Burrito$5.00
10" tortilla filled with protein and cheese
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs - 937 Elmwood Ave
Consumer pic

 

Ultima Taco - 507 Center Rd

507 Center Rd, West Seneca

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.75
Includes only ingredients listed
Beef & Bean Burrito$5.95
Includes only ingredients listed
Beef, Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.75
Includes only ingredients listed
More about Ultima Taco - 507 Center Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Miso Soup

Rice Soup

Stuffed Mushrooms

Blt Wraps

Lo Mein

Mango Sticky Rice

Steak Tacos

Hot Chocolate

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston