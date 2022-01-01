Bean burritos in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve bean burritos
Ziggy's Taco and Sub - Main St.
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Refried Bean Burrito
|$3.99
Vegetarian refried beans with cheese lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
|Black Bean Burrito
|$3.99
Vegetarian whole black beans with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
|Meat & Bean Burrito
|$4.25
Seasoned ground beef, Refried beans, cheese lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs - 937 Elmwood Ave
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Bean Burrito
|$5.00
10" tortilla filled with protein and cheese
|Chicken and Bean Burrito
|$5.00
10" tortilla filled with protein and cheese
|Beef and Bean Burrito
|$5.00
10" tortilla filled with protein and cheese