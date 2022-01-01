Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef curry in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve beef curry

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Curry (Amare Thar Hin)$17.00
GF: Chef Recommended / Our slow roasted curry mixed with star anise , tender lean ribeye beef, ginger, garlic, onion and chili
More about Sun Cuisines
PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Curry (Amare Thar Hin)$15.99
GF: Chef Recommended / Our slow roasted curry mixed with star anise , tender lean ribeye beef, ginger, garlic, onion and chili
More about Sun Cuisines
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Beef$13.95
** Spicy
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

