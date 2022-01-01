Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve beef salad

Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

4000 Seneca St, West Seneca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad w/Taco Beef
Fresh romaine lettuce, Jim's own Taco Beef, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

194 Allen Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad w/Taco Beef
Fresh romaine lettuce, Jim's own Taco Beef, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad w/Taco Beef
Fresh romaine lettuce, Jim's own Taco Beef, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Souvlaki Salad$15.49
Grilled marinated sirloin of beef with Greek salad.
Beef & Chicken Souvlaki Salad$15.99
Grilled marinated sirloin of beef and chicken souvlaki combo, with Greek salad and dill sauce.
More about Mythos
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Beef Salad$16.00
GF: Chef Recommended / Thai beef salad with homestyle dressing, spring mix, green leaves, red pepper, cucumber, tomato, cilantro & onion
More about Sun Cuisines
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Beef Salad$16.00
GF: Chef Recommended / Thai beef salad with homestyle dressing, spring mix, green leaves, red pepper, cucumber, tomato, cilantro & onion
More about Sun Cuisines
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad w/Taco Beef
Fresh romaine lettuce, Jim's own Taco Beef, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
More about Jim's SteakOut

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Coleslaw

Stuffed Mushrooms

Mac And Cheese

Cinnamon Rolls

Fritters

Chimichangas

Stew

Pepperoni Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston