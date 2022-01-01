Beef salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve beef salad
Jim's SteakOut
4000 Seneca St, West Seneca
|Salad w/Taco Beef
Fresh romaine lettuce, Jim's own Taco Beef, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
Jim's SteakOut
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Salad w/Taco Beef
Fresh romaine lettuce, Jim's own Taco Beef, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
Jim's SteakOut
3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst
|Salad w/Taco Beef
Fresh romaine lettuce, Jim's own Taco Beef, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Beef Souvlaki Salad
|$15.49
Grilled marinated sirloin of beef with Greek salad.
|Beef & Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$15.99
Grilled marinated sirloin of beef and chicken souvlaki combo, with Greek salad and dill sauce.
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Thai Beef Salad
|$16.00
GF: Chef Recommended / Thai beef salad with homestyle dressing, spring mix, green leaves, red pepper, cucumber, tomato, cilantro & onion
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
|Thai Beef Salad
|$16.00
GF: Chef Recommended / Thai beef salad with homestyle dressing, spring mix, green leaves, red pepper, cucumber, tomato, cilantro & onion