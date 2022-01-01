Belgian waffles in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve belgian waffles
Spot Coffee - Hertel
1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Classic Belgian Waffle
|$8.45
With butter and real maple syrup.
Spot Coffee - Williamsville
5330 Main Street, Williamsville
|Classic Belgian Waffle
|$8.45
With butter and real maple syrup.
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Belgian Waffle (ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 1PM EVERYDAY)
|$9.99
Spot Coffee - Clarence
5205 Transit Road, Clarence
|Classic Belgian Waffle
|$8.45
With butter and real maple syrup.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee - Kenmore
1 Delaware Road, Kenmore
|Classic Belgian Waffle
|$8.45
With butter and real maple syrup.