Belgian waffles in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve belgian waffles

Item pic

 

Spot Coffee - Hertel

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Belgian Waffle$8.45
With butter and real maple syrup.
More about Spot Coffee - Hertel
Item pic

 

Spot Coffee - Williamsville

5330 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Belgian Waffle$8.45
With butter and real maple syrup.
More about Spot Coffee - Williamsville
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle (ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 1PM EVERYDAY)$9.99
More about Mythos
Item pic

 

Spot Coffee - Clarence

5205 Transit Road, Clarence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Belgian Waffle$8.45
With butter and real maple syrup.
More about Spot Coffee - Clarence
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee - Kenmore

1 Delaware Road, Kenmore

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Belgian Waffle$8.45
With butter and real maple syrup.
More about Spot Coffee - Kenmore
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee - Delaware

227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Belgian Waffle$8.45
With butter and real maple syrup.
More about Spot Coffee - Delaware

