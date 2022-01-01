Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bleu burgers in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants that serve bleu burgers

The Grapevine Restaurant image

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bleu Veggie Burger$12.00
Soft Roll. Veggie Burger. Frizzled Onions. Crumbly Bleu. Spicy Sauce. Fresh Fruit or French Fries
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bleu Mushroom Burger$18.29
Melted crumbly bleu, caramelized onions, crispy capicola, marinated fresh mushrooms, leaf lettuce, & mayo.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.4 (3274 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Bleu Cheese Burger$10.59
Bleu Crumbles, Buffalo Bleu Cheese Dressing, Frank's Red Hot, Lettuce
Buffalo Bleu Mac/Cheese Burger$12.59
Mac & Cheese, Bleu Crumbles, Buffalo Blue Cheese, Frrank's Red Hot!
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bleu Burger$16.00
1/2 pound Beef Burger with Bleu cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a House Bun.
More about My Tomato Pie
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Bleu Cheese Burger$13.99
Grilled with BBQ sauce & topped with bacon and bleu cheese.
More about Wellington Pub
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bleu Mushroom Burger$18.29
Melted crumbly bleu, caramelized onions, crispy capicola, marinated fresh mushrooms, leaf lettuce, & mayo.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bleu Mushroom Burger$18.29
Melted crumbly bleu, caramelized onions, crispy capicola, marinated fresh mushrooms, leaf lettuce, & mayo.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

