Bleu burgers in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve bleu burgers
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Bleu Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Soft Roll. Veggie Burger. Frizzled Onions. Crumbly Bleu. Spicy Sauce. Fresh Fruit or French Fries
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Bleu Mushroom Burger
|$18.29
Melted crumbly bleu, caramelized onions, crispy capicola, marinated fresh mushrooms, leaf lettuce, & mayo.
Cheeburger Cheeburger
1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Buffalo Bleu Cheese Burger
|$10.59
Bleu Crumbles, Buffalo Bleu Cheese Dressing, Frank's Red Hot, Lettuce
|Buffalo Bleu Mac/Cheese Burger
|$12.59
Mac & Cheese, Bleu Crumbles, Buffalo Blue Cheese, Frrank's Red Hot!
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Bleu Burger
|$16.00
1/2 pound Beef Burger with Bleu cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a House Bun.
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|BBQ Bleu Cheese Burger
|$13.99
Grilled with BBQ sauce & topped with bacon and bleu cheese.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Bleu Mushroom Burger
|$18.29
Melted crumbly bleu, caramelized onions, crispy capicola, marinated fresh mushrooms, leaf lettuce, & mayo.