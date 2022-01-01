Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blt sandwiches in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve blt sandwiches

Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
BLT Sub$10.47
BLT Sub (mini)$7.21
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT Sub$10.49
Crispy bacon with lettuce tomato and provolone on a 12 inch costanzos roll
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT Sub 6"$7.19
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
BLT Sub 12"$10.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

3094 Main Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (9036 reviews)
Takeout
BLT Sub 12"$10.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

4000 Seneca St, West Seneca

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT Sub 6"$7.19
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
BLT Sub 12"$10.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Macy’s Place Pizzeria image

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT Sub$9.99
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

194 Allen Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT Sub 12"$10.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT Sub 6"$7.19
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
BLT Sub 12"$10.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6935 reviews)
Takeout
BLT Sub 6"$7.19
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
BLT Sub 12"$10.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT Sub 6"$7.19
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
BLT Sub 12"$10.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Duffs Famous Wings image

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BLT Sandwich$9.49
"The Classic" Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on the side.
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT Sub 6"$7.19
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
BLT Sub 12"$10.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6065 reviews)
Takeout
BLT Sub 6"$7.19
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
BLT Sub 12"$10.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Italian Subs

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Satay

Spinach Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Turkey Melts

Sticky Rice

Tuna Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston