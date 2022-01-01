Blt sandwiches in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve blt sandwiches
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|BLT Sub
|$10.47
|BLT Sub (mini)
|$7.21
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|BLT Sub
|$10.49
Crispy bacon with lettuce tomato and provolone on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Jim's SteakOut
2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda
|BLT Sub 6"
|$7.19
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|BLT Sub 12"
|$10.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Jim's SteakOut
3094 Main Street, Buffalo
|BLT Sub 12"
|$10.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Jim's SteakOut
4000 Seneca St, West Seneca
|BLT Sub 6"
|$7.19
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|BLT Sub 12"
|$10.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Jim's SteakOut
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|BLT Sub 12"
|$10.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Jim's SteakOut
3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst
|BLT Sub 6"
|$7.19
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|BLT Sub 12"
|$10.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Jim's SteakOut
2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|BLT Sub 6"
|$7.19
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|BLT Sub 12"
|$10.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Jim's SteakOut
2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|BLT Sub 6"
|$7.19
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|BLT Sub 12"
|$10.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Duffs Famous Wings
4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|BLT Sandwich
|$9.49
"The Classic" Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on the side.
Jim's SteakOut
92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo
|BLT Sub 6"
|$7.19
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|BLT Sub 12"
|$10.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Jim's SteakOut
938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|BLT Sub 6"
|$7.19
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|BLT Sub 12"
|$10.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.