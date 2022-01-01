Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bologna sandwiches in
Buffalo
/
Buffalo
/
Bologna Sandwiches
Buffalo restaurants that serve bologna sandwiches
Imperial Pizza
1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo
No reviews yet
Fried Bologna Sandwich
$12.05
More about Imperial Pizza
D'Avolio
1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville
No reviews yet
Fried Bologna Sandwich
$12.00
With caramelized onions and mayo, mustard, provolone cheese, mustard side crinkle cut
More about D'Avolio
Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo
Cashew Chicken
Paninis
Panang Curry
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Buffalo Burgers
Spinach Pizza
Tarts
Quesadillas
Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
North Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Eastside
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Main Street
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Black Rock
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Buffalo to explore
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Hamburg
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Orchard Park
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Erie
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston