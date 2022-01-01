Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Breakfast pizza in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve breakfast pizza

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
15" Breakfast Pizza$17.95
Fresh Eggs, Potatoes, Sweet or Hot Peppers, EZ Onions, Sausage, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, on top of our famous Pizza Dough. (Substitute Ham or Bacon at no extra charge)
17" Breakfast Pizza$20.55
Fresh Eggs, Potatoes, Sweet or Hot Peppers, EZ Onions, Sausage, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, on top of our famous Pizza Dough. (Substitute Ham or Bacon at no extra charge)
Sheet Breakfast Pizza$35.95
Fresh Eggs, Potatoes, Sweet or Hot Peppers, EZ Onions, Sausage, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, on top of our famous Pizza Dough. (Substitute Ham or Bacon at no extra charge)
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Breakfast Pizza$18.25
1/4 Breakfast Pizza$9.12
La Nova Pizzeria image

 

La Nova Pizzeria

5151 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG BREAKFAST PIZZA$29.39
A no-sauce pizza topped with scrambled eggs, four different cheeses, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, ham, homemade Italian sausage and bacon.
SH BREAKFAST PIZZA$48.29
A no-sauce pizza topped with scrambled eggs, four different cheeses, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, ham, homemade Italian sausage and bacon.
SM BREAKFAST PIZZA$20.99
A no-sauce pizza topped with scrambled eggs, four different cheeses, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, ham, homemade Italian sausage and bacon.
