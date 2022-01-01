Breakfast pizza in Buffalo
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|15" Breakfast Pizza
|$17.95
Fresh Eggs, Potatoes, Sweet or Hot Peppers, EZ Onions, Sausage, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, on top of our famous Pizza Dough. (Substitute Ham or Bacon at no extra charge)
|17" Breakfast Pizza
|$20.55
Fresh Eggs, Potatoes, Sweet or Hot Peppers, EZ Onions, Sausage, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, on top of our famous Pizza Dough. (Substitute Ham or Bacon at no extra charge)
|Sheet Breakfast Pizza
|$35.95
Fresh Eggs, Potatoes, Sweet or Hot Peppers, EZ Onions, Sausage, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, on top of our famous Pizza Dough. (Substitute Ham or Bacon at no extra charge)
Imperial Pizza
1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo
|1/2 Breakfast Pizza
|$18.25
|1/4 Breakfast Pizza
|$9.12
La Nova Pizzeria
5151 Main Street, Williamsville
|LG BREAKFAST PIZZA
|$29.39
A no-sauce pizza topped with scrambled eggs, four different cheeses, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, ham, homemade Italian sausage and bacon.
|SH BREAKFAST PIZZA
|$48.29
A no-sauce pizza topped with scrambled eggs, four different cheeses, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, ham, homemade Italian sausage and bacon.
|SM BREAKFAST PIZZA
|$20.99
A no-sauce pizza topped with scrambled eggs, four different cheeses, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, ham, homemade Italian sausage and bacon.