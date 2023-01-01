Brisket in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve brisket
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
1/3 lb. Prime aged beef, hand sliced, pickled onions & jalapeños, horsey mayo, original sauce, grilled potato roll
|Prime Brisket Slider
|$4.75
Pickled Onion & Jalapeno, horsey mayo, BBQ Sauce
|Brisket Bacon Swiss
|$13.50
Prime brisket, thick-cut bacon, melted swiss, horsey mayo, grilled roll
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Brisket Melt
|$15.50
House brisket, melted cheddar cheese, sauteed peppers & onions and BBQ sauce on a grilled sour dough bread
|Brisket Melt
|$14.75
House brisket, melted cheddar cheese, sauteed peppers & onions and BBQ sauce on a grilled sour dough bread
|Brisket Melt
|$14.75
House brisket, melted cheddar cheese, sauteed green bell peppers & onions with BBQ sauce on a grilled sourdough bread
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago 210
4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg
|CS- Beef Brisket
|$28.00
House smoked beef brisket with, anchor fig BBQ, chow chow, collard greens, and hush puppies
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Bob's Smokehouse
41 Virginia Place, Buffalo
|Brisket Chili Mac Bowl
|$18.99
mac n' cheese topped with nacho cheese, brisket chili, scallions and a side of sour cream
|BBQ Pack Ribs & Pulled Chicken & Beef Brisket (6)
|$80.00
Full rack of St. Louis Pork ribs, pulled chicken, beef brisket
Choice of 3 sides, & 6 pieces of cornbread.
Serving utensils, paper products not included - need to be added.
|Smoked Brisket Chili
|$3.99
tender Texas style smoked brisket and black bean chili served with warm cornbread and butter - seasonal item