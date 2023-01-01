Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve brisket

Brisket Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
1/3 lb. Prime aged beef, hand sliced, pickled onions & jalapeños, horsey mayo, original sauce, grilled potato roll
Prime Brisket Slider$4.75
Pickled Onion & Jalapeno, horsey mayo, BBQ Sauce
Brisket Bacon Swiss$13.50
Prime brisket, thick-cut bacon, melted swiss, horsey mayo, grilled roll
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Joe's Deli image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Melt$15.50
House brisket, melted cheddar cheese, sauteed peppers & onions and BBQ sauce on a grilled sour dough bread
Brisket Melt$14.75
House brisket, melted cheddar cheese, sauteed peppers & onions and BBQ sauce on a grilled sour dough bread
Brisket Melt$14.75
House brisket, melted cheddar cheese, sauteed green bell peppers & onions with BBQ sauce on a grilled sourdough bread
More about Joe's Deli
Joe's Deli image

 

Joe's Deli

818 Ellicott street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fatoush Salad$9.99
More about Joe's Deli
Lago 210 image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago 210

4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CS- Beef Brisket$28.00
House smoked beef brisket with, anchor fig BBQ, chow chow, collard greens, and hush puppies
More about Lago 210
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

41 Virginia Place, Buffalo

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Chili Mac Bowl$18.99
mac n' cheese topped with nacho cheese, brisket chili, scallions and a side of sour cream
BBQ Pack Ribs & Pulled Chicken & Beef Brisket (6)$80.00
Full rack of St. Louis Pork ribs, pulled chicken, beef brisket
Choice of 3 sides, & 6 pieces of cornbread.
Serving utensils, paper products not included - need to be added.
Smoked Brisket Chili$3.99
tender Texas style smoked brisket and black bean chili served with warm cornbread and butter - seasonal item
More about Fat Bob's Smokehouse
Consumer pic

 

Angry Buffalo at The Rose Garden

2753 Wehrle Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Brisket Sandwich$14.99
More about Angry Buffalo at The Rose Garden

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Egg Rolls

Peanut Butter Cookies

Mango Sticky Rice

Steak Sandwiches

Cashew Chicken

Bleu Burgers

Omelettes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Hertel Avenue

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (726 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1079 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (439 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston