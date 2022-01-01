Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Brownie sundaes in
Buffalo
/
Buffalo
/
Brownie Sundaes
Buffalo restaurants that serve brownie sundaes
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago 210
4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg
Avg 3
(35 reviews)
VEGAN BROWNIE SUNDAE
$8.00
More about Lago 210
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
No reviews yet
Single Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
$6.00
Warm Fudge Brownies topped with French Vanilla Ice Cream smothered
in Hot Fudge with Whipped Cream & Cherries.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo
Avocado Salad
Vegetable Fried Rice
Chai Lattes
Shawarma
Veggie Tacos
Filet Mignon
Steamed Dumplings
Squid
Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
North Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Eastside
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Main Street
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Black Rock
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Buffalo to explore
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Hamburg
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Orchard Park
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Erie
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston