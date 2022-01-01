Bruschetta in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve bruschetta
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Bruschetta Chicken
|$16.99
Chicken Breast, Signature Bruschetta, Cheese Blend, Angel Hair.
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Bruschetta
|$8.95
(6)
Bobby J's Italian American Grille
204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga
|Bruschetta
|$8.50
Roma tomato, extra virgin olive oil, garlic & Italian spices served on crostini.
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Bruschetta
|$9.99
House made mix of diced tomatoes with garlic, basil, olive oil, onions and herbs. Served on toasted French bread with melted provolone and parmesan cheese.