Bruschetta in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta Chicken$16.99
Chicken Breast, Signature Bruschetta, Cheese Blend, Angel Hair.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$8.95
(6)
More about Creekview Restaurant
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image

 

Bobby J's Italian American Grille

204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$8.50
Roma tomato, extra virgin olive oil, garlic & Italian spices served on crostini.
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta$9.99
House made mix of diced tomatoes with garlic, basil, olive oil, onions and herbs. Served on toasted French bread with melted provolone and parmesan cheese.
More about Mythos
Item pic

 

Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar

701 Seneca St., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Basil Bruschetta$4.95
Toasted Tuscan Garlic Bread with Fresh Strawberries, Basil, Goat Cheese & Balsamic Glaze
More about Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar

