Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo burgers in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve buffalo burgers

Consumer pic

 

The Salty Chefs

111 Genesee St Ste 103, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Thicc Burger$18.00
Half pound of WNY raised coarsely ground beef cooked to your liking. Finished with Caramelized red onions, roasted poblano peppers, cheddar cheese and topped with a fried egg.
Buffalo Chicken Burger$12.00
House made breaded and fried tender chicken cutlet topped with Franks hot sauce and crumbled blue cheese.
More about The Salty Chefs
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.4 (3274 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Bleu Cheese Burger$10.59
Bleu Crumbles, Buffalo Bleu Cheese Dressing, Frank's Red Hot, Lettuce
Buffalo Bleu Mac/Cheese Burger$12.59
Mac & Cheese, Bleu Crumbles, Buffalo Blue Cheese, Frrank's Red Hot!
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Blueberry Pancakes

Beef Salad

Green Beans

Penne

Spinach Salad

Tacos

Jambalaya

Chicken Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston