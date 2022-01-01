Buffalo burgers in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve buffalo burgers
The Salty Chefs
111 Genesee St Ste 103, Buffalo
|Buffalo Thicc Burger
|$18.00
Half pound of WNY raised coarsely ground beef cooked to your liking. Finished with Caramelized red onions, roasted poblano peppers, cheddar cheese and topped with a fried egg.
|Buffalo Chicken Burger
|$12.00
House made breaded and fried tender chicken cutlet topped with Franks hot sauce and crumbled blue cheese.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Buffalo Bleu Cheese Burger
|$10.59
Bleu Crumbles, Buffalo Bleu Cheese Dressing, Frank's Red Hot, Lettuce
|Buffalo Bleu Mac/Cheese Burger
|$12.59
Mac & Cheese, Bleu Crumbles, Buffalo Blue Cheese, Frrank's Red Hot!