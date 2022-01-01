Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza (large)$25.99
Our white dough with american, mozzarella & blue cheese, chicken breast tossed in our wing sauce with diced celery on top.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
10 inch Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Crust Pizza$14.00
More about The Eatery
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings image

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Made with hot sauce, chunks of chicken, topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Bleu cheese on the side for dipping.
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
D'Avolio - Williamsville image

 

D'Avolio - Williamsville

5409 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$18.95
WHITE SAUCE, BUFFALO CHICKEN, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, MOZZ CHEESE. TOPPED WITH CELERY & CARROT
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
Duffs Famous Wings image

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12" Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza$15.99
Homemade buffalo cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. All topped with buffalo chicken fingers. Finished with shredded carrots and chopped celery
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Kensington Pizza

1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large$20.53
Grille chicken breast, shaken in our wing sauce, blue cheese, celery and mozzarella cheese
More about Kensington Pizza
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$18.95
White Sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Gorgonzola Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, Topped with Carrots & Celery.
More about D'Avolio

