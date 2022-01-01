Buffalo chicken pizza in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza (large)
|$25.99
Our white dough with american, mozzarella & blue cheese, chicken breast tossed in our wing sauce with diced celery on top.
More about The Eatery
The Eatery
4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga
|10 inch Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Crust Pizza
|$14.00
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
8065 Main St, Williamsville
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Made with hot sauce, chunks of chicken, topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Bleu cheese on the side for dipping.
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
D'Avolio - Williamsville
5409 Main St, Williamsville
|BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$18.95
WHITE SAUCE, BUFFALO CHICKEN, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, MOZZ CHEESE. TOPPED WITH CELERY & CARROT
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Duffs Famous Wings
4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|12" Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza
|$15.99
Homemade buffalo cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. All topped with buffalo chicken fingers. Finished with shredded carrots and chopped celery
More about Kensington Pizza
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Kensington Pizza
1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large
|$20.53
Grille chicken breast, shaken in our wing sauce, blue cheese, celery and mozzarella cheese