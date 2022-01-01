Buffalo chicken salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
8065 Main St, Williamsville
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green olives, and mozzarella.
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad
|$13.00
Fresh Greens with Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes, Crumbly Bleu Cheese & Chicken Finger slices
topped with your favorite Buffalo Wing Sauce.