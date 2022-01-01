Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings image

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green olives, and mozzarella.
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Pubski Pub image

 

Pubski Pub

2437 William St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad$12.49
More about Pubski Pub
Chester's Cajun Grill image

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad$13.00
Fresh Greens with Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes, Crumbly Bleu Cheese & Chicken Finger slices
topped with your favorite Buffalo Wing Sauce.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Item pic

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad$13.99
Romaine, carrots, celery, tomato and cheddar cheese topped with crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce. Served with Duff's blue cheese.
More about Duffs Famous Wings

