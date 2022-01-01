Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, Blue Cheese, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served on a fresh seeded round roll.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about The Eatery
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.59
Grilled chicken breast, medium wing sauce, chopped celery, crumbled bleu cheese served on a garlic butter brioche roll.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Chicken breast marinated in spicy buffalo sauce , lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, melted mozzarella with a side of curly fries
More about D'Avolio
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.59
Grilled chicken breast, medium wing sauce, chopped celery, crumbled bleu cheese served on a garlic butter brioche roll.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

