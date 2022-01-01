Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$17.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, Blue Cheese, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served on a fresh seeded round roll.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.59
Grilled chicken breast, medium wing sauce, chopped celery, crumbled bleu cheese served on a garlic butter brioche roll.
D'Avolio
1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Chicken breast marinated in spicy buffalo sauce , lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, melted mozzarella with a side of curly fries