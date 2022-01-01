Buffalo chicken wraps in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$16.89
Grilled boneless wings, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce and bleu cheese. Served on a fresh pan seared dough wrap.
More about Swan Street Diner
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
crispy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce, chunky blue cheese dressing
More about Mythos
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Breaded and fried chicken tenders wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese and Greek vinaigrette. (Plain- Barbecue-Mild- Medium-Hot).
More about Pie-O-Mine Greens
Pie-O-Mine Greens
1725 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.29
Romaine, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Celery, Carrots, Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce, and Blue Cheese Dressing.
More about Spot Coffee
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
1 Delaware Road, Kenmore
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.95
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
|$16.00
Chicken Fingers, Leaf Lettuce,
Tomatoes, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses,
Buffalo Wing Sauce, & Bleu Cheese dressing wrapped and served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$16.89
Grilled boneless wings, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce and bleu cheese. Served on a fresh pan seared dough wrap.
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Duffs Famous Wings
4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
|$11.99
Sliced chicken tenders tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with Duff's blue cheese.
Grilled chicken upon request
More about D'Avolio
D'Avolio
1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.75
Chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce served on your choice of wrap - with swiss american, lettuce, tomato + blue cheese.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$16.89
Grilled boneless wings, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce and bleu cheese. Served on a fresh pan seared dough wrap.
More about Pat's Pizzeria
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pat's Pizzeria
544 Ontario Street, Buffalo
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.95
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & spicy ranch sauce on a jalapeño-cheddar wrap
More about Buffalo Tap House
FRENCH FRIES
Buffalo Tap House
85 W Chippewa St, Buffalo
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
|$12.00