Buffalo chicken wraps in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
More about Spot Coffee
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.89
Grilled boneless wings, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce and bleu cheese. Served on a fresh pan seared dough wrap.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
crispy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce, chunky blue cheese dressing
More about Swan Street Diner
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Breaded and fried chicken tenders wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese and Greek vinaigrette. (Plain- Barbecue-Mild- Medium-Hot).
More about Mythos
Item pic

 

Pie-O-Mine Greens

1725 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.29
Romaine, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Celery, Carrots, Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce, and Blue Cheese Dressing.
More about Pie-O-Mine Greens
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

4610 Main Street, Snyder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
More about Spot Coffee
Banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

1 Delaware Road, Kenmore

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap$16.00
Chicken Fingers, Leaf Lettuce,
Tomatoes, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses,
Buffalo Wing Sauce, & Bleu Cheese dressing wrapped and served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.89
Grilled boneless wings, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce and bleu cheese. Served on a fresh pan seared dough wrap.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap$11.99
Sliced chicken tenders tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with Duff's blue cheese.
Grilled chicken upon request
More about Duffs Famous Wings
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.75
Chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce served on your choice of wrap - with swiss american, lettuce, tomato + blue cheese.
More about D'Avolio
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.89
Grilled boneless wings, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce and bleu cheese. Served on a fresh pan seared dough wrap.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.95
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & spicy ranch sauce on a jalapeño-cheddar wrap
More about Pat's Pizzeria
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap image

FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Tap House

85 W Chippewa St, Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (469 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap$12.00
More about Buffalo Tap House

