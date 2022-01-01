Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Wing Crock$5.49
Buffalo Wing Soup made in house
Buffalo Wing Calzone$16.89
Stuffed with medium diced chicken fingers, celery, crumbled bleu cheese and scallions.
Large Buffalo Wing$32.69
Chicken strips in medium chicken wing sauce, mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese, celery and parsley
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Hydraulic Hearth image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Hydraulic Hearth

716 Swan Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (893 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$12.00
medium sauce, blue cheese, 7/ order
More about Hydraulic Hearth
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Wing Crock$5.49
Buffalo Wing Soup made in house
Buffalo Wing Calzone$16.89
Stuffed with medium diced chicken fingers, celery, crumbled bleu cheese and scallions.
Large Buffalo Wing$32.69
Chicken strips in medium chicken wing sauce, mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese, celery and parsley
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Duffs Famous Wings image

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12" Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza$15.99
Homemade buffalo cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. All topped with buffalo chicken fingers. Finished with shredded carrots and chopped celery
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Item pic

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip$7.00
frozen, 1/2 quart
Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip$8.00
frozen 1/2 quart, with tortilla chips
More about Mojo Market
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Wing Crock$5.49
Buffalo Wing Soup made in house
Buffalo Wing Calzone$16.89
Stuffed with medium diced chicken fingers, celery, crumbled bleu cheese and scallions.
Large Buffalo Wing$32.69
Chicken strips in medium chicken wing sauce, mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese, celery and parsley
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

Map

Map

