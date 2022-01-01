Buffalo wings in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Buffalo Wing Crock
|$5.49
Buffalo Wing Soup made in house
|Buffalo Wing Calzone
|$16.89
Stuffed with medium diced chicken fingers, celery, crumbled bleu cheese and scallions.
|Large Buffalo Wing
|$32.69
Chicken strips in medium chicken wing sauce, mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese, celery and parsley
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Hydraulic Hearth
716 Swan Street, Buffalo
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
medium sauce, blue cheese, 7/ order
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Buffalo Wing Crock
|$5.49
Buffalo Wing Soup made in house
|Buffalo Wing Calzone
|$16.89
Stuffed with medium diced chicken fingers, celery, crumbled bleu cheese and scallions.
|Large Buffalo Wing
|$32.69
Chicken strips in medium chicken wing sauce, mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese, celery and parsley
Duffs Famous Wings
4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|12" Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza
|$15.99
Homemade buffalo cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. All topped with buffalo chicken fingers. Finished with shredded carrots and chopped celery
Mojo Market
3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore
|Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip
|$7.00
frozen, 1/2 quart
|Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip
|$8.00
frozen 1/2 quart, with tortilla chips
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville
|Buffalo Wing Crock
|$5.49
Buffalo Wing Soup made in house
|Buffalo Wing Calzone
|$16.89
Stuffed with medium diced chicken fingers, celery, crumbled bleu cheese and scallions.
|Large Buffalo Wing
|$32.69
Chicken strips in medium chicken wing sauce, mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese, celery and parsley