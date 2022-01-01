Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve burritos

Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 3.8 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
New Mexico Burrito$16.00
Tex Mex Burrito$17.00
More about Deep South Taco
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
(2) Chicken Burrito$8.99
Chicken Finger Burrito$5.99
Chopped chicken fingers with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
Chicken Burrito 4 Pack$17.99
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Burrito$6.75
10" tortilla filled with scrabbled egss, cheese and bacon
Chicken Burrito$5.00
10" tortilla filled with protein and cheese
Beef and Bean Burrito$5.00
10" tortilla filled with protein and cheese
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Eggs scrambled with bacon, turkey, american cheese, and homefries, in a tortilla, with hollandaise sauce, and greek honey yogurt.
More about Mythos
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St, Buffalo

Avg 4 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tinga Burrito$16.00
Tex Mex Burrito$17.00
New Mexico Burrito$16.00
More about Deep South Taco
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Newbury Salads

5429 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Burrito$8.95
Tortilla wrap, chicken, brown rice, romaine, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapeno salsa
Burrito Bowl$10.95
Brown rice, chicken, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, jalapeno salsa, sour cream
More about Newbury Salads
Papi Grande’s image

 

Papi Grande’s

4276 Maple Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BURRITO GRANDE$15.99
FLOUR TORTILLA LOADED WITH SPANISH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHICKEN OR TACO BEEF, SIDE OF SOUR CREAM & GUACAMOLE
More about Papi Grande’s
Burrito image

 

Newbury Salads

470 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$7.00
Organic tortilla, brown rice, and chicken or hummus. Choice of toppings include: black beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, organic sour cream, and jalapeno salsa.
More about Newbury Salads
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$4.99
Served on a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sauce (mild, medium or hot). Sour cream optional.
Beef Burrito$5.99
Served on a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sauce (mild, medium or hot). Sour cream optional.
Chicken Burrito$5.99
Served on a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sauce (mild, medium or hot). Sour cream optional.
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
Restaurant banner

 

Andale Cantina

6850 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BIRRIA BURRITO$25.00
Burrito filled with grilled chicken topped with house cheese sauce. Served with 2 sides
More about Andale Cantina

