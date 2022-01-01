Burritos in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve burritos
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|New Mexico Burrito
|$16.00
|Tex Mex Burrito
|$17.00
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|(2) Chicken Burrito
|$8.99
|Chicken Finger Burrito
|$5.99
Chopped chicken fingers with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
|Chicken Burrito 4 Pack
|$17.99
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Egg Burrito
|$6.75
10" tortilla filled with scrabbled egss, cheese and bacon
|Chicken Burrito
|$5.00
10" tortilla filled with protein and cheese
|Beef and Bean Burrito
|$5.00
10" tortilla filled with protein and cheese
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
Eggs scrambled with bacon, turkey, american cheese, and homefries, in a tortilla, with hollandaise sauce, and greek honey yogurt.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
291 Ellicott St, Buffalo
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$16.00
|Tex Mex Burrito
|$17.00
|New Mexico Burrito
|$16.00
SALADS • CHICKEN
Newbury Salads
5429 Main Street, Williamsville
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.95
Tortilla wrap, chicken, brown rice, romaine, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapeno salsa
|Burrito Bowl
|$10.95
Brown rice, chicken, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, jalapeno salsa, sour cream
Papi Grande’s
4276 Maple Rd, Amherst
|BURRITO GRANDE
|$15.99
FLOUR TORTILLA LOADED WITH SPANISH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHICKEN OR TACO BEEF, SIDE OF SOUR CREAM & GUACAMOLE
Newbury Salads
470 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Burrito
|$7.00
Organic tortilla, brown rice, and chicken or hummus. Choice of toppings include: black beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, organic sour cream, and jalapeno salsa.
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Veggie Burrito
|$4.99
Served on a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sauce (mild, medium or hot). Sour cream optional.
|Beef Burrito
|$5.99
Served on a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sauce (mild, medium or hot). Sour cream optional.
|Chicken Burrito
|$5.99
Served on a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sauce (mild, medium or hot). Sour cream optional.